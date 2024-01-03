Dana Blumberg’s age, height, net worth, Robert Kraft

Dana Blumberg is a professional ophthalmologist and entrepreneur from New York City, United States. She is widely recognised for being the wife of the American sports executive and businessman Robert Kraft. Despite Dana’s career success, fans are curious to know more about her, especially her age. What is Dana Blumberg’s age?

Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dana Blumberg is an avid animal lover and has a dog named Lola. Besides her medical career, she is a philanthropist and supports AIDS research, glaucoma awareness, and education. The ophthalmologist’s biography has all the fun details you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Dana Blumberg Meredith Gender Female Date of birth 1974 Age 50 years (as of 2024) Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 33-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Nathan Blumberg Mother Marlene Blumberg Marital status Married Partner Robert Kraft University Saint Louis University School of Medicine Profession Ophthalmologist, entrepreneur Net worth $6 million–$7 million

What is Dana Blumberg’s age?

The American Ophthalmologist is 50 years old as of 2024. She has not revealed her exact date of birth but was born in 1974 in New York City, United States.

The celebrity spouse was born to Nathan and Marlene Blumberg. Her father, Nathan, is a professional doctor and urology specialist. Dana attended Brown University, graduating with an M.D. and M.P.H Degree. Later on, she joined the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

What does Dana Blumberg do?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg on the sidelines before the game. Photo: Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

Dana is a board-certified ophthalmologist specialising in eye, vision care and glaucoma. She has worked as a doctor in various hospitals, such as the University Hospital Cleveland (Case Western Reserve). Dana served as an assistant professor of ophthalmology at CUMC. The ophthalmologist currently works at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Robert Kraft’s Fiancé has bagged several awards in her career. Some of Dr. Dana's awards include the 2009 American Glaucoma Society's Clinician Scientist Award and the 2006 Wilmer Eye Institute Teaching Award. She was also listed in the Super Doctors' list of Rising Stars while with the Columbia University Department of Ophthalmology in 2013.

What is Dana Blumberg's net worth?

According to Landscape Insight, Biography Gist and Newsunzip, the American ophthalmologist’s net worth ranges between $6 million and $7 million. Her primary source of income is her career as an ophthalmologist.

Who is Dana Blumberg married to?

The professional doctor is married to the American sports executive and businessman Robert Kenneth Kraft. He is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Kraft Group. The company distributes forest products, paper and packaging manufacturing, sports and entertainment, real estate development and private equity.

The duo reportedly first connected in 2017 but didn't publicise their relationship until 2019. According to Page Six, Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City in October 2022. Many guests who attended the ceremony were unaware of the wedding as the couple wanted it to be a surprise:

Most of the people didn't know it was a wedding celebration. We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened, and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as 'husband and wife.' Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them — which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup.

Was Dana Blumberg married before?

Robert Kraft and his wife Dana Kraft attend the 35th anniversary of the 'International March of the Living' in Oswiecim, Poland, on April 18, 2023. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Dana Blumberg was not in a relationship before meeting Kenneth Kraft. However, Robert Kraft was previously married to philanthropist Myra Nathalie Hiatt. The duo walked down the aisle in June 1963. Unfortunately, Hiatt succumbed to ovarian cancer in July 2011. After his wife’s demise, Robert Kraft began dating actress Ricki Noel Lander in June 2012. The pair went their separate ways in 2018.

Who is Dana Blumberg’s baby?

The American doctor does not have a baby. However, she is a stepmother of four children from Robert Kraft’s previous marriage. They include Daniel, Joshua, David, and Robert-Jonathan.

What is Dana Blumberg’s height?

Robert Kraft’s wife stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 124 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 33-26-35 (84-66-89 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Dana Blumberg? She is an American entrepreneur and professional ophthalmologist. Who was Dana Blumberg's first husband? The American doctor was not married before meeting Robert Kraft. What is Dana Blumberg’s age? She is 50 years old as of 2024. Who are Dr. Dana Blumberg's parents? Her parents are Nathan Blumberg and Marlene Blumberg. What does Dana Blumberg do? She is an ophthalmologist specialising in eye, vision care and glaucoma. What is Dana Blumberg's net worth? She has an alleged net worth ranging between $6 million and $7 million. What is Dana Blumberg’s height? She stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Dana Blumberg’s age is 50 years as of 2024. She became a famous personality after her marriage to the American businessman Robert Kraft. She is a professional ophthalmologist and entrepreneur.

