E-Money has responded to the news that he was under police probe as a result of a N1.2bn debate he was having with a Lagos firm

A media company had written that the singer was under probe as a result of his dispute with w company, which involved N1.2bn

In his response, he said the information was misleading and not totally true as he tried to explain what transpired

Millionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, is not happy with the way a media company portrayed his case involving the sum of N1.2bn with another firm.

The company, not Legit.ng had written that E-Money and his firm Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Limited, were being probed by the police after he had an issue with a company involving the sum of N1.2bn.

In his response, he noted that the news was misleading and not totally true. He said that the truth was delicate as he tried to explain what transpired between him and the said company.

E-Money explains what happened

According to him, the police were trying to investigate the report by Autocorp limited against his company. The businessmanho., w

The man, who gave Ojapiano boy a car last year, added that his company had been law-abiding and have visited the police concerning the case.

He warned that people should stop the rumour.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what E-Money said about his case. Here are some of the comments below:

@diamondokechi22:

"Biggest fish Mpa."

@d1andonlytrustednation:

"You can’t remove oil from Akara."

@udee_tha_ikoto_master_:

"E-money my brother is a man of integrity yes I said that . While I was living with him , he would always tell me " U-DEE whatever you do in this life make sure you have a clear-cut integrity."

@warlord__x:

"Bro this one go make u trend no mind them."

@iamnaniboi:

"It's still BIG FISH season. No dulling. Ahead ahead."

@iam_emerison1:

"Gone too far to fail again nwannem.... they can't stop or kill your personality."

@ifyokochaigbeare:

"I stand by you sir @iam_emoney1."

@amina_daniels37:

"God got your back, you carry grace,you carry fire,your carry glory and you come carry supernatural holy ghost @iam_emoney1."

@abutex_construction_companyltd:

"@punchnewspapers try to be verifying news, this is unprofessional."

@djsilenttalkative:

"They are too small for you Sir... If them need loan Mk them come out plain and tell you."

