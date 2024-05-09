Nigerian singer Davido added some vibrance to the timeline as he celebrated the birthday of his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke

Sharing a cute picture of his little angel, the Unavailable hitmaker gushed over their resemblance

He further appreciated God and recounted his immense love for his child, spurring interesting takes online

On Thursday evening, May 9, Nigerian singer Davido ecstatically announced his second daughter's birthday, Hailey Adeleke.

Sharing a picture of the youngster donning a gown and an orchid school bag, the former DMW boss recounted his love and admiration for his little one.

Davido marks daughter's birthday. Credit: @realhailey_adeleke, @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido noted the widely known truth that Hailey looked so much like him out of his children when he called her his "twin."

He further appreciated God for the gift of birthing such a lovely child.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my twin Hailey Veronika Adeleke. Daddy loves you so much. You are a blessing to my life."

In a previous report, Hailey Adeleke, made it known for the second time her dreams of becoming a renowned basketball player.

Sometime in 2023, the musician's child revealed her future ambitions during her school graduation ceremony in the US.

Hailey appeared in a blue school gown and matching cap at the event venue, mirroring her peers. During her introduction, she expressed her aspiration to become a basketball player.

See his post here:

Fans join Davido to celebrate his daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

daisysecretskincare:

"Oh I share the same bday with this cutie."

lovecasted:

"Happy birthday Hailey baby... Imade birthday loading."

christiana_pinkiee:

"Happy birthday pretty Hailey."

agina7675:

"Happy birthday daddy look alike."

your_best_friend231:

"Your Daddy is a good guy with a heart of Gold. U re blessed Hailey."

realmentalkx:

"I thought he stopped posting his kids .. Happy birthday Hailey."

Davido slams Mercy Johnson and husband

An old post has surfaced showing the Nigerian singer lashing out at Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

The post, which originated in a comment thread on Eniola Badmus' Instagram account, revealed Davido's disgust for the movie star. The former DMW boss accused Mercy Johnson and her heartthrob of being evil.

Recall that the actress has been entangled in some sort of controversy among her colleagues, including her alleged childhood friend, who claimed she was a witch.

Source: Legit.ng