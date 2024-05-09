President Bola Tinubu has finally resumed to Aso Rock after spending two weeks in Europe and Saudi Arabia

The president's absence has raised some concerns about his whereabouts as the opposition raised questions

On resuming office on Thursday, May 9, Tinubu met with two of his ministers, Bosun Tijani and Wale Edun

President Bola Tinubu has resumed work officially at the Aso Villa following his return from overseas.

According to a video shared on X by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, May 9, Tinubu walked from his residence to his office accompanied by his security aides, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and other aides.

Tinubu meets ministers of communication and finance, details emerge Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ministers Tinubu received briefing from

He was also said to have received a briefing from the Communications Minister, Bosun Tijani, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Executive Vice Chairmen of the Nigerian Communications Commission at the State House.

Tinubu resumed at the presidential villa day after he returned from his two weeks journey to Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Countries Tinubu visited

The president was last seen at the 2024 Special World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 28.

Tinubu had earlier met with the king and prime minister of the Netherlands.

After the Saudi Arabia event, many Nigerians were unaware of the president's whereabouts, and many, particularly the opposition, started asking about his absence from the presidential villa.

But the president finally returned to the country on Wednesday morning, May 8, soon after the opposition, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, started raising alarm.

See here:

Shettima speaks on Tinubu's position on corruption

