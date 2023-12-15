Hailey Sigmond’s age, height, net worth, boyfriend

Hailey Sigmond is a vibrant TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. She rose to stardom for her lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok. Because of her fame, fans are curious to know more about her, especially her age. What is Hailey Sigmond's age?

Hailey Sigmond posing for a photo in a checked dress (L), blue shorts, and a cream top (R). Photo: @hailey.sigmond on Instagram (modified by author)

Hailey Sigmond is a famous content creator. She has amassed a substantial following on social media. The social media influencer promotes various makeup, clothing and sports brands on her pages. Discover interesting facts about the TikTok star, including her age.

Profile summary

Full name Hailey Sigmond Gender Female Date of birth 10 February 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Newport Beach, California, US Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $500k - $1 million

What is Hailey Sigmond's age?

The TikTok star is 18 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 February 2005. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The internet star was born and raised in Texas, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Why is Hailey Sigmond famous?

Hailey Sigmond is a TikToker and social media influencer. She has a significant following on TikTok, where she shares her lip-sync and dance videos. Her account has over 1.1M followers.

The social media star made her Instagram debut in January 2017. She shares fashion and lifestyle pictures on her Instagram account. Her page has 278k followers.

What is Hailey Sigmond's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, Biography Gist and BuzzLearn, the TikTok star is allegedly worth between $500k and $1 million. She makes her money from social media endeavours, mainly brand promotions, as well as her OF page.

Who is Hailey Sigmond's boyfriend?

She appears to be single at the moment. She used to date Zack Beilfuss. Zack is a TikTok star, and they often appeared on each other's TikTok accounts, but not since May 2023.

What is Hailey Sigmond's height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 104 pounds (47 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Hailey Sigmond? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. Where is Hailey Sigmond from? The influencer hails from Texas, United States. What is Hailey Sigmond's ethnicity? She is an American national of white ethnicity. How old is Hailey Sigmond? The social media personality is 18 years old as of 2023. How tall is Hailey Sigmond? She is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. Is Hailey Sigmond dating anyone? She is seemingly single at the moment. She used to date Zack Beilfuss. How much is Hailey Sigmond worth? The TikTok star's alleged net worth is between $500k and $1 million.

Hailey Sigmond's age is 18 years old as of 2023. She is a famous TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. The social media influencer posts lip sync and dance videos. She used to date fellow TikToker, Zack Beilfuss.

