Clara Chia’s age, height, birthday, net worth, Gerard Pique

After Gerard Pique and Shakira’s much-publicised divorce in June 2022, Clara came into the spotlight as the sports personality's new love interest. She is reportedly much younger than his boyfriend, making people curious about her age.

Profile summary

Full name Clara Chia Martí Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1999 Age 24 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Barcelona, Spain Current residence Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetre 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurement in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Marga Marti Father Luis Marti Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Gerard Pique College International School of Protocol Profession Model, ex-waitress

What is Clara Chia’s age?

The Spanish model is 24 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 7 February 1999. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She was born to her parents, Marga and Lius Marti, in Barcelona, Spain. Her mother, Marga, is an administrative worker, and her father, Luis Marti, practices law and owns a law firm in Barcelona. Clara was reportedly raised alongside a younger sister, Johana Chia.

What is Clara Chia Marti’s nationality? The model is a Spanish national of Latina ethnicity. She resides in Barcelona, Spain.

She is a public relations student. She is pursuing her studies at the International School of Protocol.

What does Clara Chia do for a living?

Pique’s girlfriend is a model and former waitress. Before fame, Clara Chai worked as a waitress in a club in Barcelona, where Gerard Pique and his ex-teammate, Riqui Puig from FC Barcelona, frequented.

Currently, she is an employee at Kosmos, Gerard Pique’s sports and entertainment production company. She is reportedly in charge of organising events at the company. Clara is also a social media model. She shares her modelling shots on her Instagram page and is gradually gaining followers on the platform.

Clara Chia Marti’s net worth

The public relations student’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand, according to Essentially Sports. Another source, TG Times, alleges that her net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her previous income as a waitress and her current income as an employee at Kosmos.

How did Clara Chia and Pique meet?

The couple allegedly first met at a club in Barcelona, where Pique and his former teammate Riqui Puig visited regularly. Pique was introduced to Clara by Riqui Puig’s girlfriend, Gemma Iglesias. According to Marca, their secret relationship started in 2019.

The couple gained media attention in August 2022 and has been spotted attending events together. Even though neither confirmed their relationship, they seemed to make it official when they shared a picture of them on Instagram in January 2023.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia’s relationship hit the headlines barely three months after his divorce, making his ex-partner, Colombian singer Shakira, furious. It is alleged that Pique disregarded his pact with Shakira not to appear publicly with their partners in the first year of their breakup.

Gerard Pique and Shakira were married for approximately 12 years before parting ways in June 2022. The former partners are parents of two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Clara Chia Marti’s height and weight

Gerard Pique’s girlfriend stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 32-24-34 inches (81-61-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Clara Chia Marti

When is Clara Chia’s birthday? She was born on 7 February 1999. Her age is 24 years as of January 2024. Who are Clara Chia’s parents? Her parents are Marga and Luis Marti. Where does Clara Chia come from? Her hometown is Barcelona, Spain, where she currently resides. What is Clara Chia’s job? She is a model and an employee at Gerard Pique’s sports and entertainment company, Kosmos. Who is Gerard Pique dating? The former is in a relationship with Clara Chia. When did Clara Chia and Gerard Pique start dating? Their relationship allegedly began in 2019 and became public in August 2022 after Pique divorced singer Shakira. Does Gerard Pique and Clara Chia have a child? The couple does not have a child at the moment. How tall is Clara Chia? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Clara Chia’s age is 24 years as of January 2024. She is dating former Spanish professional footballer Gerard Pique. She is a model and public relations student living in Barcelona, Spain.

