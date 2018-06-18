Who is Chioma Jesus? Here is the biography, career, and family of the singer

Chioma Jesus is a Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter known for her powerful and energetic gospel music performances. Some of her famous songs are Na God I Dey Praise, Odogwu Kariri Odogwu and Agidigba.

Chioma Jesus posing for a photo wearing a stylish lace gown. Photo: @officialchiomajesus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chioma Jesus is renowned for her unique style of gospel music. She combines traditional Igbo music elements with contemporary gospel sounds. She has collaborated with other famous gospel singers, such as Mercy Chinwo.

Profile summary

Real name Amaka Okwuoha Other names Chioma Jesus Gender Female Date of birth February 12, 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (171 cm) Weight 194 lbs (94 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Lolo Dorathy Ebizie Father Nze Euzebius Chukwumaeze Ebizie Siblings 6 Relationship status Married Spouse Evangelist Callistus Okwuoha Children 3 Profession Singer Net worth $350,000 Instagram @officialchiomajesus

Who is Chioma Jesus?

Chioma is a gospel singer from Nigeria. She was born to late Nze Euzebius Chukwumaeze Ebizie and Lolo Dorathy Ebizie. Unfortunately, Chioma Jesus lost both father and mother at a tender age, leaving seven children with her as the eldest among them.

Where is Chioma Jesus from?

Chioma was born as Amaka Okwuoha in Imo State, Nigeria.

How old is Chioma Jesus?

As of 2023, the Nigerian singer is 51 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She was born on February 12, 1972.

Career

Chioma Jesus' music career began when she was nine years old, singing in her native church choir. Her pastor recognized her talent and encouraged her to develop it, which led her into the music industry.

During this early period, she released her first song in the Yoruba language while improving her English skills, which would prove instrumental in expanding her potential.

Around nineteen years ago, she embarked on her singing career at the Scripture Union Fellowship while working as a trader in the food industry.

Her breakthrough came in 2010 when she was nominated for the Delta Yadah Award. Chioma Jesus' music and lyrics soon gained recognition, not only in Nigeria but also in several other African countries. She has collaborated with fellow gospel singers like Samsong and Sinach.

Chioma Jesus' songs

Chioma Jesus' Okemmuo song is one of her popular songs featuring Mercy Chinwo. The song praises God as the covenant-keeping God. This song, Okemmuo, means "The Spirit of the Spirit". It premiered on April 24, 2020, and has over 13 million views.

Chioma Jesus' Na God I Dey Praise is another great song. It premiered on November 15, 2021, and has over 1.7 million views.

Other Chioma Jesus' songs include:

Chinaeye Nwa

Miracle God

I Have Never Seen Anyone Like You

Onye Ukwu

Bulldozer

Ogbo Ogu

Odighi Onye Ozo

Chioma Meh

Oka'ome

Imela Chineke

Original God

Eze Jesus

Throne

I Go Make Am

Ommimi

He Will Do It

Change

Chineke Idi Nma

Too Much

Jehova Abialla

Onye Nmeri

Unusual Praise

I Never See Anyone (Worship Remix)

No Release Year Specified

Favour Me

Unshakable God

Agidigba

Ohichawom Anya Nmiri

Albums

Belo are some of Chioma Jesus' albums.

Year Album 2021 Next Level 2020 Chiomalized 2020 Divine Level Praise 2020 Miracle God 2020 Prophetic Praise 2019 My Testimony 2005 Good God

What is Chioma Jesus' net worth?

Chioma Jesus has amassed a substantial fortune, with a guesstimated net worth of $350,000. She has earned her income through her successful singing career.

Is Chioma Jesus' husband a pastor?

Chioma Jesus is married to Evangelist Callistus Okwuoha.

How many children does Chioma Jesus have?

Chioma and Evangelist Callistus Okwuoha are blessed with three children.

Fast fact

Here are interesting facts about Chioma Jesus.

She loves wearing Ankara outfits.

She is the founder of Chioma Jesus Charity Foundation.

Throughout her career, Chioma Jesus has released numerous albums and singles. Her music has resonated within Nigeria and the global Christian community, making her a celebrated figure in the world of gospel music.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Genevieve Nnaji. She is an actress, producer, musician, and director who has achieved so much, evident through her numerous titles.

Genevieve began auditioning for acting jobs at the university. She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows such as Lionheart as Adaeze, Farming as Tolu and Road to Yesterday as Victoria.

Source: Legit.ng