Who is Chioma Jesus? Here is the biography, career, and family of the singer
Chioma Jesus is a Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter known for her powerful and energetic gospel music performances. Some of her famous songs are Na God I Dey Praise, Odogwu Kariri Odogwu and Agidigba.
Chioma Jesus is renowned for her unique style of gospel music. She combines traditional Igbo music elements with contemporary gospel sounds. She has collaborated with other famous gospel singers, such as Mercy Chinwo.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Amaka Okwuoha
|Other names
|Chioma Jesus
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|February 12, 1972
|Age
|51 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Imo State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'6" (171 cm)
|Weight
|194 lbs (94 kgs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Lolo Dorathy Ebizie
|Father
|Nze Euzebius Chukwumaeze Ebizie
|Siblings
|6
|Relationship status
|Married
|Spouse
|Evangelist Callistus Okwuoha
|Children
|3
|Profession
|Singer
|Net worth
|$350,000
|@officialchiomajesus
Who is Chioma Jesus?
Chioma is a gospel singer from Nigeria. She was born to late Nze Euzebius Chukwumaeze Ebizie and Lolo Dorathy Ebizie. Unfortunately, Chioma Jesus lost both father and mother at a tender age, leaving seven children with her as the eldest among them.
Where is Chioma Jesus from?
Chioma was born as Amaka Okwuoha in Imo State, Nigeria.
How old is Chioma Jesus?
As of 2023, the Nigerian singer is 51 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She was born on February 12, 1972.
Career
Chioma Jesus' music career began when she was nine years old, singing in her native church choir. Her pastor recognized her talent and encouraged her to develop it, which led her into the music industry.
During this early period, she released her first song in the Yoruba language while improving her English skills, which would prove instrumental in expanding her potential.
Nigerian lady relocates to Canada, attends her final thanksgiving before she appears abroad in video
Around nineteen years ago, she embarked on her singing career at the Scripture Union Fellowship while working as a trader in the food industry.
Her breakthrough came in 2010 when she was nominated for the Delta Yadah Award. Chioma Jesus' music and lyrics soon gained recognition, not only in Nigeria but also in several other African countries. She has collaborated with fellow gospel singers like Samsong and Sinach.
Chioma Jesus' songs
Chioma Jesus' Okemmuo song is one of her popular songs featuring Mercy Chinwo. The song praises God as the covenant-keeping God. This song, Okemmuo, means "The Spirit of the Spirit". It premiered on April 24, 2020, and has over 13 million views.
Chioma Jesus' Na God I Dey Praise is another great song. It premiered on November 15, 2021, and has over 1.7 million views.
Other Chioma Jesus' songs include:
- Chinaeye Nwa
- Miracle God
- I Have Never Seen Anyone Like You
- Onye Ukwu
- Bulldozer
- Ogbo Ogu
- Odighi Onye Ozo
- Chioma Meh
- Oka'ome
- Imela Chineke
- Original God
- Eze Jesus
- Throne
- I Go Make Am
- Ommimi
- He Will Do It
- Change
- Chineke Idi Nma
- Too Much
- Jehova Abialla
- Onye Nmeri
- Unusual Praise
- I Never See Anyone (Worship Remix)
- No Release Year Specified
- Favour Me
- Unshakable God
- Agidigba
- Ohichawom Anya Nmiri
Albums
Belo are some of Chioma Jesus' albums.
|Year
|Album
|2021
|Next Level
|2020
|Chiomalized
|2020
|Divine Level Praise
|2020
|Miracle God
|2020
|Prophetic Praise
|2019
|My Testimony
|2005
|Good God
What is Chioma Jesus' net worth?
Chioma Jesus has amassed a substantial fortune, with a guesstimated net worth of $350,000. She has earned her income through her successful singing career.
Is Chioma Jesus' husband a pastor?
Chioma Jesus is married to Evangelist Callistus Okwuoha.
How many children does Chioma Jesus have?
Chioma and Evangelist Callistus Okwuoha are blessed with three children.
Fast fact
Here are interesting facts about Chioma Jesus.
- She loves wearing Ankara outfits.
- She is the founder of Chioma Jesus Charity Foundation.
Throughout her career, Chioma Jesus has released numerous albums and singles. Her music has resonated within Nigeria and the global Christian community, making her a celebrated figure in the world of gospel music.
Legit.ng recently published the biography of Genevieve Nnaji. She is an actress, producer, musician, and director who has achieved so much, evident through her numerous titles.
Genevieve began auditioning for acting jobs at the university. She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows such as Lionheart as Adaeze, Farming as Tolu and Road to Yesterday as Victoria.
Source: Legit.ng