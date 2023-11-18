Scott Ly’s age, height, partner, movies and TV shows

Scott Ly is a well-known Vietnamese-American actor and producer. He rose to prominence in 2018 after being cast as Danh in the television series Animal Kingdom. Scott has also appeared in other TV series like Criminal Minds and FBI: Most Wanted. What is Scott Ly’s age? Learn more about the star’s life and career progression.

Scott Ly in a white T-shirt (L), the actor in a traditional Vietnamese attire (R). Photo: @scottly.ig on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scott Ly started acting in 2006 when he played a role in Fast Money. He currently has over fourteen acting credits under his name. He is also a popular figure on Instagram, with a sizable following.

Profile summary

Full name Scott Quoc Ly Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Vietnamese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, producer, writer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @scottly.ig

What is Scott Ly’s age?

Scott Ly’s age is 45 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 2 April 1978, making him an Aries. The actor's full name is Scott Quoc Ly.

The Vietnamese-American actor was born in Houston, Texas, United States. Scott Ly’s family were boat refugees from Vietnam who migrated to the United States in April 1975 after the fall of Saigon. He grew up with his three older siblings in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Career

Scott Ly is an actor, producer, and writer. However, while growing up, the actor was interested in sports. He was the captain of his high school’s wrestling and basketball team and practised MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and yoga.

The Houston native made his acting debut in 2006 when he appeared in the film Fast Money as Pistol Pete. The entertainer garnered prominence in 2016 when he was cast to play a role in the TV series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

The American entertainer became more famous in 2023 when he portrayed Sinh Thach in the romantic comedy film A Tourist's Guide to Love.

Scott Ly’s movies and TV shows

The film producer has starred in several movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV series Roles 2023 A Tourist's Guide to Love Sinh Thach 2022 FBI: Most Wanted Adam Moore 2020 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Scott Quoc Ly 2020 Final Fantasy VII Remake 2018 Animal Kingdom Danh 2016 Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Officer #1 2015 The Young and the Restless Processor 2014 Bones Sung Dae Park 2013 Blood of Redemption Lin Chau 2012 Criminal Minds Paul Montgomery 2011 Legend of Souls Vikis 2008 1968 Tunnel Rats Huy Tran 2007 Jaded Love Xuan 2006 Fast Money Pistol Pete

The FBI: Most Wanted star is also the executive producer and writer of the popular TV series Legend of Souls (2011). He is an Instagram personality, in addition to being an actor. He has over 12 thousand followers as of this writing. He mainly uploads his pictures and videos related to fitness training.

Is Scott Ly married?

Who is Scott Ly's wife? The famous actor has no wife and has never been married. He is seemingly private about personal matters and has not shared the details about his current or past relationships. Many assume he is dating Rachel Leigh Cook because of their onscreen chemistry in A Tourist’s Guide To Love, but that is untrue.

What is Scott Ly’s height?

The Vietnamese-American actor is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 160 pounds or 73 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Scott Ly? He is an actor, producer, and writer best known for his roles in Animal Kingdom and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. How old is Scott Ly? The actor is 45 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 April 1978. What is Scott Ly’s nationality? He is a Vietnamese-American national. What is Scott Ly’s ethnicity? The writer is of Asian ethnicity. Who is Scott Ly’s partner? The actor is presumable single at the moment. How much is Scott Ly worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million as of 2023. What is Scott Ly’s height? The popular producer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Scott Ly’s age is 45 years old as of 2023. He is a prominent Vietnamese-American actor, producer, and writer. He first came into the spotlight in 2016 following his role as Pistol Pete in the drama Fast Money. He has since starred in several movies and TV series, including Blood of Redemption and A Tourist's Guide to Love.

Legit.ng recently published Bernice Burgos’ biography. Bernice is a well-known model, social media star, and businesswoman from the United States. She rose to stardom after appearing in several music videos by iconic musicians like Rick Ross and J Cole.

Bernice often uploads her modelling pictures on Instagram and uses the platform to promote brands. She has worked with several well-known companies, like Fashion Nova and Icon Swim. It is for this reason that many want to know more about her.

Source: Legit.ng