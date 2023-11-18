Scott Ly’s age, height, partner, movies and TV shows
Scott Ly is a well-known Vietnamese-American actor and producer. He rose to prominence in 2018 after being cast as Danh in the television series Animal Kingdom. Scott has also appeared in other TV series like Criminal Minds and FBI: Most Wanted. What is Scott Ly’s age? Learn more about the star’s life and career progression.
Scott Ly started acting in 2006 when he played a role in Fast Money. He currently has over fourteen acting credits under his name. He is also a popular figure on Instagram, with a sizable following.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Scott Quoc Ly
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2 April 1978
|Age
|45 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Vietnamese-American
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’11’’
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|160
|Weight in kilograms
|73
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actor, producer, writer
|Net worth
|$1.5 million
|@scottly.ig
What is Scott Ly’s age?
Scott Ly’s age is 45 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 2 April 1978, making him an Aries. The actor's full name is Scott Quoc Ly.
The Vietnamese-American actor was born in Houston, Texas, United States. Scott Ly’s family were boat refugees from Vietnam who migrated to the United States in April 1975 after the fall of Saigon. He grew up with his three older siblings in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Career
Scott Ly is an actor, producer, and writer. However, while growing up, the actor was interested in sports. He was the captain of his high school’s wrestling and basketball team and practised MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and yoga.
The Houston native made his acting debut in 2006 when he appeared in the film Fast Money as Pistol Pete. The entertainer garnered prominence in 2016 when he was cast to play a role in the TV series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.
The American entertainer became more famous in 2023 when he portrayed Sinh Thach in the romantic comedy film A Tourist's Guide to Love.
Scott Ly’s movies and TV shows
The film producer has starred in several movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, here is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows.
|Year
|Movies/TV series
|Roles
|2023
|A Tourist's Guide to Love
|Sinh Thach
|2022
|FBI: Most Wanted
|Adam Moore
|2020
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Scott Quoc Ly
|2020
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|2018
|Animal Kingdom
|Danh
|2016
|Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
|Officer #1
|2015
|The Young and the Restless
|Processor
|2014
|Bones
|Sung Dae Park
|2013
|Blood of Redemption
|Lin Chau
|2012
|Criminal Minds
|Paul Montgomery
|2011
|Legend of Souls
|Vikis
|2008
|1968 Tunnel Rats
|Huy Tran
|2007
|Jaded Love
|Xuan
|2006
|Fast Money
|Pistol Pete
The FBI: Most Wanted star is also the executive producer and writer of the popular TV series Legend of Souls (2011). He is an Instagram personality, in addition to being an actor. He has over 12 thousand followers as of this writing. He mainly uploads his pictures and videos related to fitness training.
Is Scott Ly married?
Who is Scott Ly's wife? The famous actor has no wife and has never been married. He is seemingly private about personal matters and has not shared the details about his current or past relationships. Many assume he is dating Rachel Leigh Cook because of their onscreen chemistry in A Tourist’s Guide To Love, but that is untrue.
What is Scott Ly’s height?
The Vietnamese-American actor is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 160 pounds or 73 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Scott Ly? He is an actor, producer, and writer best known for his roles in Animal Kingdom and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.
- How old is Scott Ly? The actor is 45 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 April 1978.
- What is Scott Ly’s nationality? He is a Vietnamese-American national.
- What is Scott Ly’s ethnicity? The writer is of Asian ethnicity.
- Who is Scott Ly’s partner? The actor is presumable single at the moment.
- How much is Scott Ly worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million as of 2023.
- What is Scott Ly’s height? The popular producer is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.
Scott Ly’s age is 45 years old as of 2023. He is a prominent Vietnamese-American actor, producer, and writer. He first came into the spotlight in 2016 following his role as Pistol Pete in the drama Fast Money. He has since starred in several movies and TV series, including Blood of Redemption and A Tourist's Guide to Love.
