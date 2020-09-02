Jack Depp's biography: where is Johnny Depp’s son today?

Jack Depp is a celebrity child, actor, and musician. He is famous for being Johnny Depp's son. Jonny Depp is an American actor well-known as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean. Jack likes to stay private and is rarely seen in public.

Image of Jack Depp. Photo: @proudepphead, @johnny_depp_idol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jack Depp made his acting debut in 2016 after he appeared in a short film Yoga Hosers as Peg Son. He is also a professional guitarist and a member of the Tunnel band. He has performed with his father and other artists at various venues. Jack likes to keep a low profile, and little is known about his life.

Profile summary

Full name John Christopher Depp III Nickname Jack Depp Gender Male Date of birth 9 April 2002 Age 21 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Neuilly-sur-Seine, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality American, French Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5’7” (170cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Vanessa Paradis Father Johnny Depp Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Camille Jansen Profession Actor, musician Net worth $1.5 million

Jack Depp's biography

Johnny Depp's son Jack was born John Christopher Depp III in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Jack Depp's nationality is American French, and he is of mixed ethnicity.

Is Jack Depp Johnny Depp's biological son?

Jack Depp's parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. His father, Johnny Depp, is a famous American actor and musician. He has worked on 21 Jump Street, The Astronaut's Wife, and Before Night Falls, among others.

His mother is Vanessa Paradis, a French singer, model and actress. Paradis became famous at a young age with her single Joe le Taxi. Johnny depp and Vanessa Paradis got together in 1998 and separated in 2012.

Jack grew up alongside his sister Lily-Rose Depp in France. Lily is a model and actress and has starred in The Dancer, Planetarium, The King, and the rom-com A Faithful Man.

How old is Jack Depp?

Jack Depp's age is 21 years as of 2023. He was born on 9 April 2002, and his Zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Jack Depp do?

Jack is an actor and musician. There is no information on Jack Depp's movies other than Yoger Hosa. In the short film, he played Peg Son alongside his famous father, Johnny, and sister, Lily.

Jack is also a talented musician and artist. He plays guitar for a band named Tunnels. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, Johnny Depp said that one of the proudest moments in life was when his son announced that he had started a band and shared the band's name. Depp said:

The kid says, 'Clown Boner. We don't need a paternity test. That's my kid.

What is Jack Depp's height?

Images of Jack Depp. Photo: @lilyrose_deppx, @jjohnnydepp.3 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall. This is equivalent to 170 centimeters.

What is Jack Depp's net worth?

According to Animated Times, Jack is worth $1.5 million. His primary source of income is his music and acting career.

Jack Depp's illness

Jack developed a severe illness as a child. In 2018, Jack Depp's mother, Vanessa, did not attend her film Knife and Heart's premiere because of Jack's condition. The film's director, Yann Gonzalez, stated:

Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis could not join us this evening. She had to be absent because of the severe health problems of her son.

Depp family never made a statement about Jack's illness.

Why did Johnny Depp name his son Jack?

The American actor named his son after his character Captain Jack Sparrow. The movie inspired Johnny to get a tattoo of his son's name. The tattoo shows a sparrow flying over the sea under the sun.

Where does Jack Depp live?

Jack currently lives in France. This has been his home since his parents separated. Paradis previously opened up about her desire to give her kids privacy. She told Weekend Knack magazine in 2007:

Only, in the South of France, you can live much more anonymously. And that's a [blessing], especially when the children are still young.

Who is Jack Depp's girlfriend?

Jack Depp with his girlfriend, Camille Jansen. Photo: @vanessaparadis_fans, @camillejansen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although Jack keeps his life private, he has been linked to French model Camille Jansen. Jansen shared a sweet tribute to Depp on her Instagram account in April 2020 when she wished him a happy birthday. She wrote in the caption.

❤️ Happy birthday, my love.

In August 2020, the couple was seen walking in the UK.

Does Jack Depp speak French?

Jack is bilingual and speaks French and English. Together with his sister Lily, they speak French with their mother and her side of the family. In an interview with Keira Knightley in 2021, Lily revealed that they spoke French as a "secret language" at school in America. She said:

When my brother and I were at the same school, whenever we wanted to say something that would stay just between us, we could say it in French, and nobody would understand.

Where is Jack Depp now?

Jack has stayed out of the spotlight and is rarely photographed. Unlike his famous sister Lily, he is not active on social media.

Quick facts about Jack Depp

He is named after his grandfather, John Depp I and his father, John Depp II.

Jack Depp is interested in drawing and is good at them.

Jack Depp's mother has won numerous prestigious awards, including the Prix Romy Schneider for Most Promising Actress, Cesar Award for Most Promising Actress and the Victoire de la Musique for Best Music Video.

Jack Depp is a celebrity child famously known as Johnny Depp's son. He is an actor and musician.

Legit.ng published an article about Zahara Marley's biography. Zahara is a celebrity child and actress. She is famous for being the adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Zahara maintains a close relationship with her parents despite their divorce. She usually appears with her famous mother in public. Learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng