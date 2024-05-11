A Nigerian man decided to experience another method of transportation, so he travelled on a train from Aba to Port Harcourt

He went to Aba for an event, and when he was going back, he hopped on a train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation

The man said he paid N1500 for a first-class seat on the train and that he had a good time on the journey that lasted an hour and 30 minutes

A man travelled from Aba to Port Harcourt using a Nigerian Railway Corporation train.

He paid N1500 for a first-class seat, and the journey from Aba to Port Harcourt lasted an hour and 30 minutes.

The man said he paid N1500 for a train journey from Aba to Port Harcourt. Photo credit: TikTok/@popeexperience.

Source: TikTok

The man, Pope Experience, said the train left Aba at 3:00 p.m. and arrived in Port Harcourt at 4:30 p.m.

Pope said the train stopped eight times before they finally got to his destination in Port Harcourt.

He wrote on TikTok:

"After My event in Aba, I decided to use the train as I was travelling back to Port Harcourt. I will never call this a SUB WAY. It took off by 3:00pm. Got to my own stop by 4:30pm. VIP/ First Class N1500 with AC. Regular N800 with fan. Had about 8 stops before I stopped, so will you try this?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man travels by train

@S-For-Stan said:

"Where’s the train station please? I don tire to dey enter bus from Aba."

@Owerri baker commented:

"Who else didn't know train still dey this Nigeria?"

@Harrison Joseph said:

"Please where is the train station in Porthacourt?"

@Millicent commented:

"Please where is the train station located in Aba?"

@Missy prissy asked:

"How can I catch a train, please? Like where is there station in Aba?"

Lady travels to Ibadan by train

In a related story, a lady travelled to Ibadan, Oyo state, via a Nigerian Railway Corporation train, which she boarded in Lagos.

She posted a video showing the moment she arrived at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

She expressed happiness at the neatness and beauty of the train station and said she hopes the government keeps maintaining the standard.

Source: Legit.ng