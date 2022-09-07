Terry Lee Flenory’s biography: who is Big Meech’s brother?

Who is Terry Lee Flenory? He is an American drug dealer and businessman well known as Southwest T and the younger brother of Big Meech. He is the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), a criminal organisation based in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Photo: @southwest263 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Terry Lee Flenory established Black Mafia Family with his brother in 1985. The organisation was involved in coc*ine trafficking and money laundering in the USA. They also ventured into the entertainment industry and established a music record label under the same name.

Profile summary

Full name Terry Lee Flenory Nickname Southwest T Gender Male Date of birth 10 January 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lucille Father Charles Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Tonesa Welch Profession Drug dealer, businessman Net worth $40 million - $50 million Instagram @southwest263

Terry Lee Flenory’s biography

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Terry Lee Flenory’s father is Charles, while his mother is Lucille. He was raised alongside two siblings, Demetrius Edward and Nicole. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

How old is Terry Flenory?

Big Meech’s brother is 52 years old as of 2022. He was born on 10 January 1970. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Terry Lee Flenory famous?

Southwest T and his brother Big Meech began the drug trafficking business while in high school. They co-founded Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organisation, in 1985 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. The duo expanded their illegal trade networks to other states, and the organisation had over 500 employees trafficking thousands of kilograms of coc*ine in the USA.

What happened to Terry Lee Flenory?

After a disagreement between the brothers in 2003, Terry Flenory moved to Los Angeles, California, USA, to establish his business. Later, the two were arrested, and they pleaded guilty to running a criminal enterprise. In 2008, each of them was sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, due to the increased spread of coronavirus in prison, Terry Flenory was released to home confinement in May 2020.

Southwest T also owns an apparel line known as Southwest Black Magic.

What is Terry Flenory’s net worth?

According to News Unzip, the renowned personality’s net worth is estimated to be between $40 million and $50 million. However, the information source is not trustworthy and, thus, unreliable. His net worth is largely attributed to the earnings from the drug business and other business ventures such as entertainment and apparel sales.

Is Terry Lee Flenory still alive?

Contrary to the online speculations that Southwest T died after being shot in October 2021, he is still alive. He is active on Instagram, where he shares his pictures with other celebrities.

How tall is Terry Flenory?

His height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. Additionally, he weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

Fast facts about Terry Lee Flenory

What is Terry Lee Flenory’s age? He is 52 years old as of 2022. He marks his birthday on 10 January every year. Who is Terry Lee Flenory’s sister? His sister is Nicole Flenory. Does Terry Flenory have kids? The renowned personality seemingly does not have children but a nephew, Demetrius Flenory Jr., aka Lil Meech. What happened to Terry Lee Flenory’s eye? He was allegedly shot in the eye during a fight with a rival gang in Detroit, Michigan, USA. How much is Terry Lee Flenory worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $40 million and $50 million. Who is Terry Lee Flenory’s girlfriend? His long-time girlfriend is Tonesa Welch. What is Terry Lee Flenory’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Terry Lee Flenory rose to prominence as one of the founders of the Black Mafia Family. He is serving a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges. He is currently serving the remaining of his sentence from home. He is also a businessman owning an apparel line.

READ ALSO: Faye Hadley’s biography: age, height, nationality, husband, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Faye Hadley’s biography. She is a TV personality, social media influencer, and certified automotive technician from the US. She is best recognised for her appearance in the All Girls Garage TV show.

Faye was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Her initial profession was in the health sector, but she opted for the automotive industry due to her passion. She owns Pistons & PixieDust, an automotive repair shop and website. She also runs a popular YouTube channel where she disseminates information about different types of vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng