A Nigerian man who helped some students to prepare for their JAMB examination has seen their scores

The teacher said he moved abroad before the result of the UTME was released by JAMB, but the students did well

He has promised to give $50 each to all his students who scored 290 marks and above in the 2024 UTME

A JAMB exam tutor who has moved abroad has seen the performance of his students and promised to reward them.

The man said he prepared some students for the 2024 UTME before relocating abroad.

The teacher promised to reward the students for their performance in JAMB UTME. Photo credit: X/@IamAcumen and JAMB.

Source: UGC

The JAMB exam results are now out, and the man, Femi, said he was going to reward the kids for their good performance.

He showed the UTME results of 14 students who scored above 200 and others who scored above 300 marks.

Teacher to reward JAMB candidates who did well

Femi said he was going to reward the students who were able to obtain 290 marks and above noting, they would get $50 (N71k) from him.

This means Femi would dole out $300 (N427k) because there are six students who scored above 290 and above.

He noted that the students did well, which is why he was going to reward them.

The highest-scoring candidate among them is Nsofor David, who scored 316, followed by Anyaegbu Chinemerem, who scored 306.

Also, Oyeniyi Robert scored 303, followed by Adim Goziemchukwu, who scored 299 marks.

Femi wrote:

"Remember I told you about some kids I worked on before leaving Nigeria. These are their JAMB UTME scores. I promised the top 290 and above $50 each, and I’m gonna give them because they did well."

The brilliant students prepared for the JAMB examination at Mena College in Surulere, Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Lady shares her experience writing JAMB UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME came out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard.

As she awaits the results, Prisca is confident that she will get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The results of the examination have been released, and many have seen their scores.

Source: Legit.ng