Who is Nick Sirianni’s wife? Meet Brett Ashley Cantwell

Brett Ashley Cantwell is a former elementary school teacher and celebrity partner from America. She came into the spotlight as Nick Sirianni’s wife. Her husband is an American football coach, currently the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. Delve deeper into the life of this special woman acting as an integral part of his support system.

Nick Sirianni, his wife and three kids in a stadium (L). Nick and Brett Ashley Cantwell posing for a selfie (R). Photo: @GroundHogNews46, @Theketravellers on X (Twitter) ( modified by author)

Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell, became famous following her romantic relationship with the NFL coach. Nick and Brett Ashley have been married since 2013. They have three children—the family reside in Moorestown, Burlington County, New Jersey, United States. Unlike many other NFL wives and girlfriends, Brett appears to keep her personal life private.

Profile summary

Full name Brett Ashley Cantwell Gender Female Date of birth 26 August 1986 Age 37 years old as of 2023 Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Springfield, Missouri, United States Current residence Moorestown, Burlington County, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Brad Cantwell Mother Debbie Cantwell Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Nick Sirianni Children 3 Profession Former teacher

Brett Ashley Cantwell's biography

Brett was born in Springfield, Missouri, United States, where she was raised. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Brad Cantwell (father) and Debbie Cantwell (mother). The former teacher grew up alongside two older siblings, a brother named Justin and a sister named Courtney.

How old is Brett Ashley Cantwell

The celebrity wife is 37 years old as of 2023. When was Brett Ashley born? She was born on 26 August 1986. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Nick Sirianni's wife do?

There is little about Brett Ashley’s current professional life. However, she previously worked as an elementary school teacher in Kansa City. She quit her teaching job upon relocating to California.

How did Brett Ashley Cantwell and Nick Sirianni meet?

Brett and Nick met in Kansas City in the same apartment building. During that time, Brett worked as a teacher while Nick played for the Kansas City Chiefs. The two never crossed paths until Brett's sister convinced her to go out with Nick.

The former elementary teacher and the NFL coach dated for two years before they got engaged in 2012. They later exchanged their wedding vows on 22 June 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Schweitzer United Methodist Church. The pair went to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for their honeymoon.

Brett Ashley Cantwell and Nick Sirianni have three children together. They have two sons, Jacob, born in 2015 and Miles, born in 2020 and a daughter, Taylor, born in 2017. Nick Sirianni’s family resides in Moorestown, Burlington County, New Jersey, United States.

Brett Ashley Cantwell’s husband is an American football coach. He is presently the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL). He is a former offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts (2018–2020) and an assistant coach for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on 6 February 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Rob Carr

What is Brett Ashley Cantwell’s height?

Philadelphia Eagles coach’s wife stands 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

FAQs

Is Nick Sirianni married? The American football coach married his longtime lover, Brett Ashley Cantwell, in 2013. Who is Brett Ashley Cantwell? She is an American former elementary school teacher. She is best recognised for being Nick Sirianni’s spouse. Where is Brett Ashley Cantwell from? She was born in Springfield, Missouri, United States. How old is Brett Ashley Cantwell? She is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 August 1986. Who are Brett Ashley Cantwell’s parents? Her parents are Brad Cantwell and Debbie Cantwell. Does Brett Ashley Cantwell have siblings? She has two elder siblings: a brother, Justin and a sister, Courtney. Does Nick Sirianni have kids? He has three children: Jacob, Taylor, and Miles Sirianni. What is Brett Ashley Cantwell’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Brett Ashley Cantwell is a former teacher from the United States. She gained public recognition for being Nick Sirianni’s wife. Her husband is an American football coach, currently the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). She and her husband have been together for over a decade and have three children.

