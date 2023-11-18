Jojo Siwa’s girlfriend timeline: who has she dated?

JoJo Siwa is an American actress, dancer, singer and social media influencer. She rose to fame when she appeared alongside her mother in the fifth and sixth seasons of Dance Moms reality show. In 2016, JoJo won the Industry Dance Award. Apart from her fame, many are curious about her dating life. Who is JoJo Siwa's girlfriend?

JoJo Siwa at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards held at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Siwa has released several hit tracks such as Boomerang, Nobody Can Change Me! and Bop. She is currently a popular figure on social media platforms with a considerable fan base. The singer has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities over the years. Who is JoJo Siwa dating? Have a look at her love life for more details.

Profile summary

Full name Joelle Joanie Siwa Nickname JoJo Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Pansexual Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Father Tom Mother Jessalynn Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Roncalli Catholic High School Profession Actress, musician, dancer, social media influencer Instagram @itsjojosiwa TikTok @itsjojosiwa Facebook @itsjojosiwa

JoJo Siwa's girlfriend (and boyfriend) timeline

Fans are invested in JoJo Siwa's dating life since she is one of the most famous young actresses and singers in the entertainment industry now. Here is the highlight of her relationship history.

Mark Bontempo (June 2020–December 2020)

Mark Bontempo with his guitar. Photo: @markbontempo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mark Bontempo, a popular musician, is the only boyfriend known to the public the dancer has ever dated. In June 2020, in an interview with Seventeen, she revealed to be dating someone but didn't disclose his identity. She said:

Honestly, he's a dream. Really, truly unreal, and I'm so happy. It's really up to him if he wants to go public. I'm really in the public light, and the thing it is like I don't care. That's a side of my life that I can keep public, or I can keep private.

In August 2020, she disclosed dating him through a TikTok video she shared during National Girlfriend Day. Their relationship didn't last long because they parted ways in December 2020. Mark Bontempo was criticised by JoJo fans following the breakup. Siwa defended him in a now-deleted Instagram post, where she wrote:

Mark doesn't deserve hateful things like this. He deserves to have people support him. You have NO idea about Mark and I's relationship. How much fun it was. How happy we both were and how happy we both are. We decided it's best for us to not be in a relationship, that's all.

Kylie Prew (January 2021–October 2021, March 2022–June 2022)

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

After her breakup with Mark, the singer disclosed that she was a part of LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. She did it over a series of posts on her social media pages, the first clip being when she lipsynced Lady Gaga's song, Born This Way, on her TikTok account.

Additionally, she shared her photo on her X (Twitter) account, wearing a T-shirt that read Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever. She also talked about her sexuality in an interview with People. She stated:

I like queer. Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like my human is my human.

In February 2021, she revealed that she was dating Kylie Prew, a TikTok star and social media influencer. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew first met on a cruise ship. They were best friends for over a year, and in January 2021, they began dating.

In October 2021, the pair broke up. The singer discussed the break up on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast, citing the reason for splitting as 'right person, wrong time.'

In May 2022, they made it known to the public that the two had rekindled their love. However, they broke up again after a few months. JoJo Siwa's partner confirmed it in August 2022, saying she was single for almost two months.

Katie Mills (December 2021)

Katie Mills, the TikTok star, is among JoJo Siwa's ex-girlfriends. They are believed to have dated during the first break up of JoJo and Kylie. The two were rumoured to be dating in December 2021 after making several TikTok videos together. In addition, they were spotted on a date at a Los Angeles Lakers game together.

Their relationship was short-lived. In March 2023, the Boomerang singer shared a video on TikTok referring to her unnamed exes as love bombing and clout chasing. Katie replied to her, saying:

You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it.

Avery Cyrus (September 2022–December 2022)

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus began their relationship as best friends, making TikTok videos together. It made the fans speculate that the two were more than friends. They confirmed their romantic relationship in September 2022 through a TikTok video.

Their relationship lasted for three months as they split in December 2022. Avery cited that she suspected JoJo was hanging out with her ex. She added that Siwa sent a voice memo of breaking up with her.

Is JoJo Siwa dating anyone now?

Who is JoJo Siwa's GF? The actress revealed in July 2023 that she is single during an episode of The Viall Files podcast. She added that she had someone she was interested in and that the person was aware that JoJo liked her.

FAQs

Who is JoJo Siwa? She is an American singer, actress, dancer and social media influencer. How old is JoJo Siwa? The entertainer is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 19 May 2003. Where is JoJo Siwa from? She hails from Omaha, Nebraska, United States. What is JoJo Siwa's real name? Her real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. Who are JoJo Siwa's parents? Her parents are Tom and Jessalynn Siwa. Did JoJo Siwa and Kyle Prew break up? Yes. The two had first split in October 2021 but rekindled their love in 2022 and finally parted ways in June 2022. Is JoJo Siwa in a relationship? She is presumed to be single.

Since coming out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community, many people have been interested in knowing who JoJo Siwa's girlfriend is. She has been in a few relationships that have seen her hit headlines a few times. She is currently presumed to be single.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Hannah Waddingham's relationships. Hannah is a British singer and actress widely recognised for starring as Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso. She was a stage actress for several years, performing on New York's Broadway and London's West End.

Hannah Waddingham was born in Wandsworth, London, England, United Kingdom. She keeps her love life under wraps and is only known to have dated Gianluca Cugnetto. Hannah is a mother of one kid.

Source: Legit.ng