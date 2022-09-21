Kennya Baldwin’s biography: who is Hailey Bieber’s mother?

Kennya Baldwin is an American-based Brazilian graphic designer. She gained prominence after she married actor Stephen Baldwin. She is also known as the mother of singer Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

Stephen and his wife attend ROLEX MENTOR and PROTEGE ARTS INITIATIVE at New York State Theatre. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Besides graphic designing, Kennya Baldwin is also passionate about art. She appeared in a TV documentary titled Livin It: Unusual Suspects in 2005. Her maiden name is Kennya Deodato.

Profile summary

Full name Kennya Rhode Baldwin Gender Female Date of birth 24 October 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Brazil Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Ellen Deodato Father Eumir Deodato Relationship status Married Partner Stephen Baldwin Children 2 Profession Graphic designer Net worth $300 thousand

Kennya Baldwin’s biography

The graphic designer was born and raised in Brazil. Her parents are Mary Ellen and Eumir Deodato de Almeida. Her father, a Grammy Award winner in 1974, is a veteran Brazilian music artist, pianist, producer, composer, and arranger.

Where does Kennya Baldwin live? The Brazilian national resides with her family in New York City, New York, USA.

How old is Kennya Baldwin?

Kennya Baldwin’s age is 54 years as of 2022. The graphic designer was born on 24 October 1968. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Kennya Baldwin do?

She has an established career as a graphic designer. She also appeared in the 2005 documentary Livin It: Unusual Suspects, as well in the ad campaign for bareMinerals alongside her daughter Hailey.

These days, she tends to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight with her husband. Her Instagram page is filled with Bible verses, with occasional photos of her grandchild.

What is Kennya Baldwin’s net worth?

According to Washington Independent, her net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. However, the source of information is unofficial and, thus, untrustworthy.

Who is Kennya Baldwin’s spouse?

Her husband is Stephen Baldwin, an actor known for starring in Nova Vita as Agent Smith. The two met when Kennya was 19 and have been inseparable since. The couple has been married since 1990.

The Blood Pageant actor and his wife during 2004 Republican National Convention - Day 2 - Inside at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Lawrence Lucier

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Kennya Baldwin have?

In her more than three decades of marriage with Stephen, she has two daughters, Hailey Rhode Bieber and Alaia Baldwin Aronow. Hailey, a model and social media personality, is Justin Bieber’s wife, while Alaia is a fashion model. In 2020, the Baldwin family welcomed a new addition, a granddaughter named Iris.

How tall is Kennya Baldwin?

Hailey Bieber’s mom is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-64-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kennya Baldwin

Who is Hailey Baldwin’s mother? The social media celebrity’s mother is Kennya Baldwin. What is Kennya Baldwin’s age? She is 54 years old as of 2022. Where is Kennya Baldwin from? She was born in Brazil but currently resides in New York City, New York, USA. What is Kennya Baldwin’s profession? She is a graphic designer. Are Kennya and Stephen Baldwin still married? Yes, the two have been married fro 32 years as of 2022. How many kids does Kennya Baldwin have? She has two children, Hailey Bieber and Alaia Baldwin Aronow. What is Kennya Baldwin’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Kennya Baldwin is famously known as Hailey Bieber’s mother and actor Stephen Baldwin’s wife. She is a graphic designer and art enthusiast born in Brazil.

