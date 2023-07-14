Johnny Depp’s parents: a closer look at the actor’s family

Johnny Depp is a famous actor, writer, musician, and businessman from the United States. He is well-known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Many have been curious to know more about his family, especially his parents. Discover all you need to know about Johnny Depp's parents in this article.

Johnny Depp at the Cannes festivals. Photo: Laurent Koffel

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Depp has won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Despite his career success, he is no stranger to controversy. The Hollywood actor was recently entangled in a defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He revealed the secrets of his troubled childhood. Here is a closer look at the actor's parents

Who is Johnny Depp?

The prominent actor was born on 9 June 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. The American actor grew up alongside his two siblings, three older siblings, Daniel, Christi Dembrowski, and Debbie Depp. He attended Miramar High School but dropped out at 16.

He started his career in 1984 when he landed his first role in the horror film Nightmare on Elm Street. He has worked on numerous movies and TV series, including 21 Jump Street, Alice in Wonderland, Donnie Brasco, and Sleepy Hollow. He has two kids, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp.

Johnny Depp's parents

Actor Johnny Depp, his mother Betty Sue Wells and father John Depp and his parents attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to honour Johnny Depp in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Depp's dad is John Christopher Depp, and his mother is Betty Sue Palmer. The two got married young. When the actor was seven, his family moved to Miramar, Florida, to accommodate his father's job. As a young boy, he hated his new home, and at age 12, he started hanging out with the wrong crowd.

John Christopher Depp

Johnny Depp's father was born in 1938 in Owensboro, Kentucky, USA. His parents are Oren Larramore Depp and Violet Mattie Grinstead. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. John has English, German, and Irish genealogy. John was a civil engineer and later worked in a construction company.

Is Johnny Depp's father still alive? Yes, the actor's dad is still alive. He is 85 years as of 2023. He lives in Lexington, Kentucky and supports his son's career.

Betty Sue Palmer

Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis and mother Betty Sue at the 76th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Bob Riha Jr

Source: Getty Images

Betty Sue Palmer was born in 1935 in Kentucky. She grew up in poverty and was abused by her mother and stepfather. Although Betty grew up in a toxic home, she worked as an air hostess, beautician, and waitress. She got her first child Christi Dembrowski young and married Christopher at 20.

What happened to Johnny Depp's parents?

Johnny Depp's mom and dad divorced in 1978 when he was 15. Sue Palmer later married Robert Palmer. His father left due to his mother's abuse. Betty Sue Palmer allegedly abused her children and husband physically, verbally, and emotionally for years.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been open about her relationship with his mom. He says his mom abused him. Sadly, Betty passed on from cancer at 81 in Los Angeles on 20 May 2016.

FAQs

Who is Johnny Depp? He is a famous American actor best known as Captain Jack the Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean. Where is Johnny Depp from? He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, USA, but grew up in Miramar, Florida, USA. Who is Johnny Depp's mother? His mother's name is Betty Sue Palmer. Who is Johnny Depp's father? The actor's father is John Christopher. Where are Johnny Depp's parents now? His father lives in Lexington, Kentucky and partly lives in Bal Harbour, FL, a few months a year. His mother died of cancer in 2016. What happened with Johnny Depp and his mom? He said his mother abused him physically, verbally and emotionally. What is Johnny Depp's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is estimated to be worth 150 million. He makes his money from his acting, writing and music career.

Johnny Depp's parents are Betty Sue Palmer and John Christopher. They divorced when he was young. His father is still alive, but his mother succumbed to cancer in 2016.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Venus Williams's husband. Venus is a well-known tennis player and interior designer from America. She is a world champion and became the first African American to take the number one position in the world. Fans have been curious to know more about her life, especially if she has a husband.

Venus Williams is the sister to world champion Serena Williams. She is also the daughter of former tennis coach Richard Williams. Venus has many accolades in the tennis world, including 49 singles titles, seven Grand Slam titles and four gold medals. You can learn more about Venus Williams' relationships and marital status.

Source: Legit.ng