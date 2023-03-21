Chikamso Ejiofor’s biography: age, family, net worth, relationship

Chikamso Ejiofor is a Nollywood actor and rising Instagram personality. He is recognised for starring in numerous Nigerian movies, including Trouble In Paradise, Our Father, and House Boy. The entertainer is from Anambra State, Nigeria.

Photo: @realchikamso_ejiofor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chikamso Ejiofor Ozonigbo is one of the popular figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, having been featured in multiple movies. He is also an emerging Instagram celebrity with a considerable audience on the platform.

Profile summary

Full name Chikamso Ejiofor Ozonigbo Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor Net worth $150 thousand

Chikamso Ejiofor’s biography

The Nollywood actor was born and raised in Anambra State, Nigeria. Unfortunately, Chikamso Ejiofor’s mother passed away in February 2022. He was raised alongside her sister Ifesinachi Helen Ejiofor, an aspiring model. Chikamso Ejiofor’s sister Ifesinachi also acts as his manager.

How old is Chikamso Ejiofor?

Chikamso Ejiofor’s age is 29 years as of 2023. The actor was born on 6 March 1994. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Ejiofor Ozonigbo is a Nollywood actor. He has been in the Nigerian film industry for quite a while and has been featured in numerous movies. Nigerian film producer and founder of Rock Celly Films, Ugochukwu Dominic, reportedly discovered his acting talent. The film producer gave him his first acting roles in a few movies, and he gradually gained popularity in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Chikamso Ejiofor's movies

Here are some Nigerian movies he has appeared in.

Okoso 1

Paradise In Trouble

Our Father

House Boy

Only Son

Woman Leader

Trouble Kids

Single Parent

Oga Money

Besides acting, Ejiofor is a rising social media personality with a growing number of followers on Instagram. His account on the platform has approximately 106 thousand followers as of writing, where he regularly shares his lifestyle pictures and videos.

What is Chikamso Ejiofor’s net worth?

The Nigerian entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be $150 thousand. He makes money from his thriving acting career, which seems to be his only source of income.

Is Chikamso Ejiofor in a relationship?

The actor is seemingly not dating anyone. He has never disclosed any information regarding his love life to the public.

Fast facts about Chikamso Ejiofor

What is Chikamso Ejiofor's date of birth? The Nigerian entertainer was born on 6 March 1994. What is Chikamso Ejiofor’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Pisces. Where is Chikamso Ejiofor’s family from? His family hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. What does Chikamso Ejiofor do for a living? He is a Nollywood actor and has been featured in numerous Nigerian movies, such as Only Son and Trouble Kids. How much is Chikamso Ejiofor worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $150 thousand. Who is Chikamso Ejiofor's wife? The actor is not married and does not have a wife. Furthermore, he is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. Is Chikamso Ozonigbo still alive? Yes, he is alive, contrary to online speculations about his demise.

Chikamso Ejiofor is enjoying success as a Nollywood actor. He has worked alongside Nigerian entertainment bigwigs and appeared in several movies. The entertainer currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Fatima Ali Nuhu’s biography: age, date of birth, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published Fatima Ali Nuhu’s biography. She is a budding Nigerian actress known for her roles in Kannywood and Nollywood movies. The actress is also a rising social media personality.

Fatima is the daughter of renowned Nigerian actor and director Ali Nuhu. She hails from Kano State, Nigeria and was raised alongside her brother Ahmad Ali. She began acting when she was five and has been featured in several movies. She is gaining fame on social media, especially Instagram, where she also endorses brands such as beauty products.

Source: Legit.ng