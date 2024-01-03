Who are Ben Roethlisberger’s children? Meet his kids

Ben Roethlisberger is a former American NFL player and philanthropist. He is famous for representing the Pittsburgh Steelers as a quarterback and helping the team win two Super Bowls and six Pro Bowls. As a public figure, many have developed an interest in his personal life. Who are Ben Roethlisberger's children?

Benjamin Jr. in a blue shirt (L), Baylee Marie in a flowery dress (C) and Bodie in a white shirt and blue coat. Photo: @_BigBen7 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Ben Roethlisberger was drafted by the Steelers with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Being an NFL player for over 17 years, he has won multiple awards, including the Chief Award and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004. His children have gained public attention due to his popularity. Discover lesser-known facts about Ben Roethlisberger's kids.

Full name Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger Sr. Nickname Big Ben Gender Male Date of birth 2 March 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Lima, Ohio, United States Current residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Kenneth Todd Roethlisberger Mother Ida Jane Foust Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Ashley Harlan Children 3 High School Findlay High School University Miami University Profession Former footballer, philanthropist

Ben Roethlisberger's children

How many kids does Ben Roethlisberger have? The former is a father of three children: a daughter and two sons. Their names are Benjamin Todd Jr., Baylee Marie and Bodie Roethlisberger.

The footballer shares the three kids with his wife, Ashley Harlan, an assistant physician in the cardiac surgery department. The two met at a National Football League training camp in 2005 through Ashley's brother. They faced challenges in their relationship before exchanging their marriage vows on 23 July 2011 at Christ Church at Grove Farm.

Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger Jr.

Benjamin Jr., with his dad, holding a certificate (L) and in a navy blue T-shirt numbered 30 (R). Photo: @_BigBen7 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Ben Jr. is Ben Roethlisberger's first child. He was born on 21 November 2012. Ben is 11 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Benjamin followed in his father's footsteps; he is also an athlete. He was introduced to the sport by his father, who disclosed this information during the 2019 off-season. His dad referred to him as being athletic and competitive.

Ben Jr.'s father also revealed that he is comfortable with Benjamin preferring to play positions other than quarterback. In April 2023, Ben Roethlisberger's son participated in the Cleveland Junior Open on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. He emerged the winner of the 10-under division title, where he shot rounds of 87 and 81 to capture the win.

Baylee Marie

Baylee Marie celebrating her eighth birthday (L) and in a white dress being held by her father (R). Photo: @_BigBen7 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Baylee is Ben Roethlisberger's only daughter. She was born on 19 March 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennyslvania, USA. She is nine years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. Her dad had tried to introduce her to sports, but Baylee was not much into it.

Bodie

Bodie is the youngest in the family. Ben Roethlisberger's child was born on 26 May 2016. He is seven years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

FAQs

Who is Ben Roethlisberger? He is a former NFL player and philanthropist. How old is Ben Roethlisberger? He is 41 years old as of 2024. He was born on 2 March 1982. Where is Ben Roethlisberger from? He hails from Lima, Ohio, United States. How many kids does Ben Roethlisberger have? As of 2024, the retired football player has three children: two sons and a daughter. Does Big Ben have a son? Yes, he has two sons, Benjamin Todd Jr. and Bodie. Who is Ben Roethlisberger's daughter? He has a daughter called Baylee Marie. How old are Ben Roethlisberger's kids? Benjamin Todd Jr is eleven, Baylee Marie is nine, and the last-born Bodie is seven years old as of 2024. Where does Ben Roethlisberger's family live? The family currently resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

Ben Roethlisberger's children have won the attention of many people due to Ben's popularity in sports. He is a father of three: a daughter and two sons. He resides with his wife and kids in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

