Shelby Church’s biography: age, sister, college, net worth

Shelby Church is a popular American YouTuber and social media personality. She is famously known for creating beauty, fashion and lifestyle videos online. Her vlogs vary from makeup tutorials, hair treatment and styling, DIYs, to haul clips.

Shelby Church posing for a photo in the street. Photo: @shelbychurch

Source: Instagram

Shelby Church is considerably popular and has accrued a huge following online. She manages her own YouTube channels. Find out more about her here.

Profile summary

Full name: Shelby Church

Shelby Church Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10 February 1995

10 February 1995 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States of America

Seattle, Washington, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-25

34-26-25 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-63

86-66-63 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Grey

Grey Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single College: Distributive Education Clubs of America

Distributive Education Clubs of America Profession: YouTuber and social media personality

YouTuber and social media personality Net worth: $49.1 - $295k

$49.1 - $295k YouTube: Shelby Church

Shelby Church Instagram: @shelbychurch

Shelby Church's biography

The American YouTuber was born in Seattle, Washington, United States of America. Growing up, her father was a basketball coach and a history teacher at a local high school, whereas her mother was a stay-home mom.

Is Monica Church related to Shelby Church?

Yes, they are related as siblings. So are Shelby and Monica Church identical twins? Yes, they are identical twins and share many physical features. However, the most striking difference is their hair colour.

Shelby and her sister Monica. Photo: @shelbychurch

Source: Instagram

Monica's hair is dark brown, while Shelby's hair is blonde. Like her twin sister, Monica Church is a popular beauty and fashion YouTuber. She runs her self-titled YouTube channel where she mostly focuses on cosmetics and makeup vlogs.

How old is Shelby Church?

Shelby Church was born on February 10, 1995, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. As of 2022, Shelby Church's age is 26 years.

Where did Shelby Church to college?

Upon completing her high school education, the content creator enrolled at Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA). She received her degree in 2013.

What does Shelby Church do?

Shelby Church is a beauty and lifestyle YouTuber, blogger and social media personality. Growing up, she was passionate and enthusiastic about sports, swimming and gymnastics. She was a regular athlete and took part in these sporting activities especially swimming.

She has devoted her time to learning about skin and hair care due to the after-effects swimming had on her skin during her adolescent years. She was also motivated to help other women athletes who had similar hair and skin problems.

Her YouTube channel has videos showing helpful methods to decrease the effect of chlorine on hair and the skin. These tips include cosmetic lessons, hair styling videos, using various beauty products, and styling without using heating equipment.

She also creates fashion vlogs, DIYs, life hacks, lifestyle and travel vlogs. Her YouTube channel currently has 1.7 million subscribers.

Is Shelby Church moving?

A photo of Shelby Church. Photo: @shelbychurch

Source: Instagram

On 9 October 2021, the YouTuber posted a video titled Why I'm Moving Out of California, in which she detailed why she was leaving her residence in California after nearly seven years. One of her primary reasons was the high cost of living.

In terms of Shelby Church's house, she is yet to acquire her own house. She is currently staying at an Airbnb in New York for four months.

How much does Shelby Church earn?

Shelby Church has made a fortune as an online content creator. According to YouTubers.me, she allegedly earns around $1.29k per month. Also, Shelby Church's net worth is estimated to range between $49.1k and $295k.

She makes her money through brand endorsements for lingerie, sportswear, swimwear, tech, gadgets and beauty brands, especially through her Instagram account.

Shelby Church has used her online presence and content to help women athletes. She has proven that even women athletes can engage in sports and have gorgeous skin and hair.

