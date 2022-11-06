Interesting facts about Pisces: weakness, secret power, soulmate

Astrology can help us understand more about ourselves and the people around us. Astrological signs are believed to influence one's behaviours and characteristics. Your sign depends on your date of birth. Facts about Pisces will help you to learn more about their personality traits, weaknesses, secret powers, and compatible soulmates.

Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac of western astrology, mobile and water; from 20 February to 20 March. Photo: Fototeca Gilardi

Pisces is the last astrological sign. Pisces people are born between 19 February and 20 March. The earth sign is symbolized by a pair of fish swimming in opposite directions. People under this zodiac sign are known for their compassionate, romantic, artistic, intensely empathic, and sensitive personalities. The sign is ruled by the planet Neptune, the planet that governs dreams, creativity and imagination.

General Pisces facts

They are usually difficult to figure out at first, but they are really easy to get along with once you get to know them better. Here is a list of facts about the Pisces sign.

1. Creative

They are endlessly creative and artistic and often found in careers involving music, writing and other creative arts.

2. Empathetic

They are regarded as being among the most sympathetic of the zodiac signs, and they will go the extra mile to ensure the happiness of those around them.

4. Generous

They are exceptionally giving and generous. They are known to give back in life and share their fortunes with others.

5. They are dreamers

Photo: pexels.com, @spencer-selover

They are dreamers and visionaries who are forever getting lost in their minds and imaginations. They are eternal daydreamers who spend their lives in a world of their own and believe they can accomplish anything.

6. They are romantic

When they fall in love, they often fall hard and go all in. They don't like anything that shatters that rosy illusion and feeling, and they are willing to go above and beyond to ensure a relationship lasts.

7. Open-minded

Pisces is one of the most open-minded zodiac signs who understand and accept others for who they are without judgment. They are not afraid to try new things or immerse themselves in new experiences.

8. Intuitive

They are incredibly intuitive and have strong instincts that are always in high gear, guiding them throughout their life. They can often pick up on someone's true motives and intentions, and more often than not, their instincts turn out to be dead on.

9. Caring

Pisces are highly compassionate and caring about others’ feelings. They have the ability to bring out the best in others and will try their best never to hurt anyone intentionally. They are also great at boosting other people's confidence, and their optimistic nature can help those around them have the faith to chase their dreams.

10. Secretive and loyal

Pisces are magnificent secret keepers. Once you tell them a secret, it's safe with them. They are extremely loyal to the people they are close to.

11. Pisces natives are cheerful

They have a very cheerful nature. One of their greatest qualities is keeping everyone happy and making them feel comfortable. They'll go above and beyond to ensure the happiness and enjoyment of the individuals they care about.

12. Pisces prefers quality over quantity when it comes to friends

They tend to spend their time with those they can trust and those who matter most. They are best at nurturing more substantial and meaningful relationships.

13. Mystical

They are mystical teachers because of their natural affinity for all things magical. They also have a lot of supernatural insight.

Pisces' weaknesses

Despite their abundant positive qualities, Pisces does have weaknesses. Here are the most common negative Pisces character traits.

1. Overly emotional

Pisces are deeply emotional individuals, and they feel everything intensely, whether it is good or bad. Their moods change, and it can be hard for others to keep up sometimes!

2. Closed-off

Even though they are deeply caring, they frequently have difficulty letting anyone take care of or help them. They consider themselves independent and don't need anyone to survive.

3. Impressionable

Because Pisces are both very idealistic and look for the best in others, they can often be overly trusting and easily swayed.

4. Overthinkers

They are extremely self-critical and judgemental about themselves. Pisceans tend to get spaced out and indulge in overthinking and analyzing every situation before deciding.

Pisces woman facts

Photo: pexels.com, @emmy-e

Source: UGC

It is crucial to understand women, as relating to them can sometimes be complicated. If you are interested in a Pisces woman, here are the facts you should know about them.

She is incredibly creative and flourishes in art, music, and writing.

She is extremely romantic.

They care about their close ones; they can go to any length to ensure their loved ones are okay.

They can be a bit spontaneous, willing to try new things and see different people.

She is empathetic; she feels your pain even when you do not talk to her about it and will comfort and protect you.

Unfortunately, a Pisces woman is also indecisive and unrealistic, choosing idealism over reality. They do so to avoid their problems, and so they don't get hurt.

A Pisces woman is regarded as the most compassionate personality, drawing from her experience to shower kindness on everyone who comes in contact with her as best as possible.

She is pessimistic, secretive, and easily manipulated. Since she trusts others too easily, she has the tendency to be taken advantage of in many situations.

They are generous souls, often giving her time, emotional space, and support to anyone who needs it, even if she does not receive the same. They believe in sharing their happiness and good fortune with other people.

She trusts her instincts and is rarely wrong.

Famous Pisces women

The famous women under this earth sign are as follows;

Lupita Nyong'o: Birthday, 1 March

Elizabeth Taylor: Birthday, 27 February

Rihanna: Birthday, 20 February

Lily Collins: Birthday, 18 March

Camila Cabello: Birthday, 3 March

Millie Bobby Brown: Birthday, 19 February

Pisces man facts

People with Pisces personalities can be a little bit confusing to those who don't understand them. Knowing how they behave will make your interaction more interesting and easier. Below are facts about a Pisces man you need to know.

Photo: pexels.com, @teddyjmodel

Source: UGC

Pisces men are extremely creative. They channel their emotions into painting, writing, and dancing in order to create beautiful art.

They are extremely empathetic. They can't sit back and watch someone go through pain. They will do whatever they can to help, even if it means sitting there and listening.

They care deeply about their family and friends.

Pisces men are romantic. They will do a million little things to make their partner smile when they fall in love.

Pisces men are faithful, devoted partners. Once they find someone who fits well with them, they won’t want to let them go.

They have very effective intuitive instincts that are usually appropriate and guide them throughout life.

Pisces men are full of mystery and have magnetic personalities. A Pisces man perceives spirituality as a perfect way to manifest himself.

He is a loving and compassionate star sign who believes in curating deeper bonds while swearing by his commitments.

He is emotional and sensitive yet prefers to hide it. He can be perceived as a mysterious kind of person.

He is a dreamer consumed by nostalgic thoughts, often pursuing emotionally satisfying goals.

He is a deep thinker who finds comfort in a selfless existence. This man chooses to invest his time in a career that resonates with spiritual and emotional growth.

Famous Pisces men

Justin Bieber: Birthday, 1 March

Common: Birthday, 13 March

George Washington: Birthday, 22 February

Johnny Cash: Birthday, 26 February

Trevor Noah: Birthday, 20 February

What is Pisces known for?

These personalities are incredibly creative, empathetic, and generous. They make natural healers and caregivers and are compassionate.

What is Pisces' weakness?

People under this sign have several weaknesses, such as being overly emotional, closed-off, overthinking and impressionable.

What is Pisces' secret power?

They have supernatural intuition, which allows them to see someone's intentions and seek out messages from the universe.

What is unique about Pisces?

Pisces often have great empathy for others and the capacity for expressing emotions. They are generous, compassionate, and faithful. They have the ability to put themselves in someone else's shoes.

Who is Pisces' soulmate?

Taurus is the best soulmate for Pisces. They are both believers in a long-lasting relationship and work hard to keep it.

What is Pisces best at?

Pisces also like to do things associated with arts and crafts because they are creative. They also make excellent musicians, writers and actors.

What is Pisces' favourite colour?

Their favourite colour is the lightest shade of green. The green colour encourages the Pisces and heals them.

Pisces have incredible characteristics and personalities when you get to know them. They are creative, empathetic, and generous. On the downside, they can be overly emotional, closed-off, and impressionable. Hopefully, the above Pisces facts will help you to understand them better.

