Who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s siblings, and how close are they?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is an American celebrity kid. She gained fame thanks to her parents’ celebrity status in the American entertainment industry. Her mother is award-winning actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie, and her father is William Bradley Pitt, a renowned Hollywood actor. She is not the only kid of the former couple. Who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s siblings?

She is one of the three biological kids of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The celebrity kid also has three other siblings adopted by her parents. Who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s siblings, and what are they up to? Meet her sisters and brothers.

Full name Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt Gender Female Date of birth 27 May 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Swakopmund, Namibia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Angelina Jolie Father Brad Pitt Siblings 5

Who is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born on 27 May 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia. She is 17 years old as of 2023.

Growing up, she thought she was like her brothers and started embracing their fashion styles, and her mother supported her choice. She has been involved in her mum’s various humanitarian activities, accompanying her to different parts of the world.

Shiloh is passionate about dancing and has been taking classes at the Millennium Dance Complex. After she and her mother met Paul Mescal in London in January 2023, there were speculations the teenager was interested in theatre.

Who are Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s siblings?

How many siblings does Shiloh have? The celebrity kid has five siblings: three brothers and two sisters. They often support their mother on the red carpet, as well as each other at important life events. Here are her siblings in order from the eldest to the youngest.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox is Angelina Jolie’s eldest child, adopted in 2002 when he was seven months old. He was born on 5 August 2001 in Cambodia. He is 22 years old as of 2023.

Shiloh’s eldest sibling studied biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea. He loves South Korean culture and has also learnt the language. He has followed the steps of his mother into the film industry as an actor and producer. He appeared in World War Z and produced First They Killed My Father, written by his mother.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Pax is Shiloh’s second eldest brother, adopted by Angelina in 2007. He was born on 29 November 2003 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Pax is 20 years old as of 2023. His mother, Pham Thu Dung, was reportedly a substance abuser and could not take care of him.

After his adoption, he moved to the US, where he lived with the rest of Angelina Jolie’s family. Pax is also interested in filmmaking and has worked with his mother and brother, Maddox, on Without Blood. He made a small appearance in Kung Fu Panda 3 and was a set photographer in First They Killed My Father.

Zahara Marley Jolie

Zahara is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s third adopted child. She was born on 8 January 2008 in Hawassa, Ethiopia and was adopted by the couple in July 2005. Maddox noticed that Zahara Marley required special care when he visited an Ethiopian orphanage with his mother. Her mother later revealed Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox share a special bond.

Zahara joined Spelman College in August 2022 and is an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member. With her mother’s help, she launched her jewellery collection in 2019. She is close to her mother and has appeared with her at several red carpet events.

Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

Knox is Shiloh’s youngest brother, born on 12 July 2008 in Nice, France. He has a twin sister, Vivienne, who was born a minute after him. He is 15 years old as of 2023.

Even though he hails from a famous family, he has not been in the spotlight. However, he has voiced Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

Vivienne is Knox’s twin sister, born on 12 July 2008. Like her brother, she has not been in the public eye but has an on-screen acting credit in Maleficient, where she portrayed Aurora.

FAQs

Who are Shiloh's siblings? She has five siblings: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox. Who is Shiloh's eldest sibling? Her eldest sibling is Maddox, who was born on 5 August 2001. Does Shiloh have twin siblings? She has younger twin siblings, Knox and Vivienne, who were born on 12 July 2008. How many brothers does Shiloh have? She has three brothers: Maddox, Pax, and Knox. Who is the father of Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox? Their father is Brad Pitt, an American actor and producer. Who are Angelina and Brad's daughters? The former couple have three daughters: Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne. How many kids are biologically Angelina and Brad’s? Angelina and Brad had three biological kids during their marriage.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s siblings are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne. They are actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children. While some of her siblings have already chosen a career path, others are still in school pursuing their education.

