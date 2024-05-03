Tee Billz has shared a lovely video of two of his children from different women who showed love to each other

In the clip, his younger son known as Mill was seen face timing Jamil, the son he had with Tiwa Savage

In the caption of his post, he appreciated all the women who had children for him for making him a better person

Tiwa Savage's former husband Tunji Balogun, professionally known as Tee Billz, has shown how much he appreciates the efforts put in by his baby mamas to raise his kids.

The talent manager posted a video that warmed the hearts of his fans. In the clip, one of his younger sons, Mill was seen face-timing Jamil, the son he had with the singer.

The little boy was first throwing tantrum when he was called to face time his step-brother. He later stood up to see the face of the person in the video.

In the caption of his post, he penned a short note to the mother of all his children. According to the man, who defended Savage against blackmail years ago, the mothers of his children have made him a better person.

He prayed for all of them as he also talked about peace of mind and his family.

This is not the first time that Tee Billz will be celebrating his former wife. He once called her a GOAT as he marked her achievement as a singer.

How fans reacted to the post

Fans took to the comment section to praise Tee Billz for the way he appreciated his baby mamas. Here are some of the comments below:

