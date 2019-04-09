William Devane's biography: age, net worth, wife, loss of son

William Devane is an American actor who has spent time in the entertainment industry, assuming roles many actors would only dream of. Whereas it is possible for an actor to be trapped in a type-casting trap where one acts in an unending succession of TV series dramas, Devane is proud to have avoided such a trap earlier in his acting career. In line with this, the actor has moved across different industry segments, significantly impacting wherever he has been.

Actor William Devane speaks onstage during The Grinder panel discussion at the FOX portion of the Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

William Devane's career as an actor started in high school when he took different roles in a neighbourhood theatre. The actor is known for maintaining a decent and venerable image throughout his acting career.

Profile summary

Full name William Joseph Devane Gender Male Date of birth September 5 1939 Age 83 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Albany, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Irish-Dutch-German Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Mother Kate Devane Father Joe Devane Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Eugenie Devane Children 2 School Philip Schuyler High School College American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actor Net worth $5 million

William Joseph Devane's biography

William Joseph Devane was born in Albany, New York, USA. He was born to Kate and Joe Devane. His father had Irish descent, and his mother comes from a mixed ancestry of Dutch and German.

How old is William Devane?

As of 2023, William Devane's age is 83 years. He was born on September 5 1939, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

William attended Philip Schuyler High School in Albany. He later joined the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and graduated in 1962.

Career

William Devane as Dean Sanderson. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

William's acting career kicked off soon after he graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Notably, William had secured several roles in a neighbourhood theatre during his time as a student before becoming a full-time professional actor.

Since graduating, he has taken on several acting roles in the entertainment industry. His career picked critical acclaim when he appeared as President John F Kennedy in a TV documentary drama that is based on the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In 1975, he gained fame when he appeared on the Emmy Award-winning Fear on Trial as John Henry Faulk. He is best remembered for his role in Knots Landing, a prime-time soap opera that ran for ten consecutive years, starting in 1983 to 1993.

Is William Devane still acting? Yes, the actor is active in the acting business. One of his most recent roles was as Whitney Vance in Bosch: Legacy. According to his IMDb, he has 126 acting credits., profile.

What movies did William Devane play in?

Below is a list of some of the movies the actor has appeared in.

Year Movie Role 2014 Interstellar Williams 2012 The Dark Knight Rises The President 2011 Flag of My Father Jake 2010 The River Why Dutch Hines 2010 The Kane Files: Life of Trial Thompson 2000 Hollow Man Dr. Howard Kramer 2002 Threat of Exposure Colonel Weldon 1987 Hadley's Rebellion Coach Ball 1983 Testament Tom Wetherly 1979 The Dark Roy Warner 1977 The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training Mike Leak 1976 Marathon Man Janeway 1975 Report to the Commissioner Assistant D.A. Jackson 1972 The Irish Whiskey Rebellion Lieutenant Ashley 1971 The 300-Year Weekend Tom

What TV shows did William Devane play on?

Below are some of the television shows he has played a role in.

Year TV series Role 2022 Bosch: Legacy Whitney Vance 2015 Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise Dr. Dix 2015-2022 The Grinder Dean Sanderson Sr. 2014 24: Live Another Day President James Heller 2011 Good Morning, Killer Everett Morgan Gray 2006-2007 What About Brian Michael Davis 2006 Crumbs Billy Crumb 1997 Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac Gregory Sumner 1991 A Woman Named Jackie Black Jack Bouvier 1980 From Here to Eternity Master Sgt. Milt Warden 1978 Black Beauty John Manly 1974 The Snoop Sisters David Prine 1974 Mannix Al Kordic 1973 Gunsmoke Moss Stratton 1967-1969 N.Y.P.D. John

What is William Devane's net worth?

Much of William Devane's wealth has come from his salary as an actor. As of 2023, the American-born actor's net worth is $5 million. The actor has been in the acting business since 1967 and featured in numerous movies and TV series.

Who is William Devane's wife?

Pictured is actor William Devane. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

The actor is married to Eugenie Devane, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, born on May 30, 1940. The couple married in 1961 and has two sons, the late Bill and Joshua Devane.

The couple lost their oldest son, Bill Devane, in a tragic accident. Not much has been disclosed about William Devane's son's accident and when it happened.

How tall is William Devane?

William Devane's height is 5 feet 10 inches ( 178 centimetres), and he weighs 167 pounds (76 kilograms). He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Was William Devane ever in the military?

There is no readily available information to suggest that William was ever enrolled in the military despite fitting in the many military-oriented roles throughout his acting career.

In many of the movies that the actor has appeared, he has taken the roles of military officers and impressively executed them. The examples include the 1972 Irish Whiskey Rebellion, where he acted as Lieutenant Ashley, the 1977 Rolling Thunder, where he acted as Major Charles Rane and the 1994 Lady in Waiting, where he acted as Lt. Barret.

Who does William Devane look like?

The American actor resemblance to President Kennedy. This has made him one of the most sought-after actors largely because of his mastery of the Kennedyesque Boston accent, which makes him suitable for politician roles.

William Devane is an American actor who has appeared in several films and television series. He has appeared in over 120 films and television series, according to his IMDb profile.

READ ALSO: Aashna Hegde's biography: age, parents, sister, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published Aashna Hegde's biography. Aashna is a model, entrepreneur, TV personality, and social media influencer from India. She rose to fame by posting modelling photos on Instagram and engaging content on YouTube.

Aashan Hegde has made significant achievements as a model and content creator, including being the first Indian influencer to appear as a showstopper at New York Fashion Week.

Source: Legit.ng