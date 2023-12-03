Karl Jacobs’ age, height, birthday, net worth, MrBeast

Karl Thomas Jacobs is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. He began his career as a video editor and later gained prominence after working with MrBeast. He is fond of sharing gaming content on his YouTube channel. What is Karl Jacobs’ age?

YouTuber Karl Jacobs enjoys an outdoor moment (L). He is displaying one of the pieces from his clothing line (R). Photo: @karljacobs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karl Jacobs is an online gamer and YouTube star with a massive following across social media platforms. He shares varied content on social media, but he is best known for gaming videos. The North Carolina native resides in Portland, Oregon, United States. Here is all about Karl Jacobs’ age, career, and more.

Profile summary

Full name Karl Thomas Jacobs Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence Portland, Oregon, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Undefined Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 39 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Fort Dorchester High School College Portland Community College Profession Online content creator, gamer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @karljacobs X (Twitter) @karljacobs_ Twitch @karljacobs YouTube Karl

What is Karl Jacobs’ age?

The American YouTube star is 25 years old as of 2023. Karl Jacobs’ birthday is 19 July 1998. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Karl Jacobs from? He was born and raised in North Carolina, United States. He studied at Fort Dorchester High School in South Carolina. Later, he took a course in multimedia at Portland Community College between 2016 and 2018 but did not complete his studies.

Does Karl Jacobs have siblings? He grew up alongside two siblings. His sister, Corry Lynn Berland, is an artist. His younger brother is Sean Jacobs.

The social media influencer is an American national of white ethnicity. He currently resides in Portland, Oregon, United States.

Why is Karl Jacobs so famous?

Karl Jacobs is best recognised as an online content creator with a significant fan following across social media platforms. His rise to fame began when he started appearing in YouTuber MrBeast’s videos.

He dropped out of college to become the video editor for the MrBro YouTube channel and later became a cameraman and video director. He joined the MrBeast YouTube channel, where he worked behind the scenes as an editor and cameraman. He began his on-screen appearances on the channel after he was featured for the first time and impressed in the video Hide and Seek.

His passion for online streaming was boosted when he was invited to Dream SMP after meeting Clayton Ray Huff, famous as Dream. Karl quickly rose to prominence on Twitch, boasting a considerable audience. He has a YouTube channel with approximately 4.35 million subscribers, which was created in September 2020. He is fond of sharing gaming videos on the channel.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career as a review writer and editor at GameTZ.com in 2014 before becoming a salesman at Starlite Gaming in 2016. Currently, he is a freelance writer at Gamerbolt.

Karl Jacobs’ net worth

The online streamer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million, according to Popular Networth. His primary sources of income are revenues from streaming on Twitch and YouTube. He also makes money by selling merchandise on his online store.

What happened between Karl Jacobs and MrBeast?

Rumours emerged that Karl Jacobs was fired by YouTuber MrBeast after a video making rounds on TikTok alleged so. However, Karl Jacobs dispelled the speculations in an episode of The CouRage And Nadeshot Show in March 2021. He clarified that they are good friends, and MrBeast continues to inspire him in his work.

What is Karl Jacobs’ height?

The content creator stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres). He weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts about Karl Jacobs

How old is Karl Jacobs? He is 25 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 19 July 1998. Who are the other members of Karl Jacobs’ family? He has a brother, Sean Jacobs, and a sister, Corry Lynn. Where does Karl Jacobs live now? He resides in Portland, Oregon, United States. What does Karl Jacobs do for a living? He is an online content creator, gamer, and entrepreneur. Is Karl Jacobs dating anyone? The YouTuber has not disclosed details about his love life. Therefore, he is presumably single. How much is Karl Jacobs worth? His net worth is estimated to be $1 million. How tall is Karl Jacobs? His height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

Karl Jacobs’ age is 25 years as of 2023. He is a YouTube star who came into the limelight after being featured in MrBeast’s videos. He is also a live-stream gamer on Twitch and has shared numerous gaming videos on YouTube. The entertainer resides in Portland, Oregon, United States.

Source: Legit.ng