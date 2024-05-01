Nigerian skit maker and singer Nasboi's new song 'Small Money' has continued to gain more recognition

A video showed a group of Muslim ladies jumping on the viral challenge recently introduced by Nasboi

The fun video of the Muslim ladies donning black outfits has stirred mixed reactions on social media

Nigerian skit maker and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi's new song 'Small Money' has been well received by music lovers a trending video of a group of Muslim ladies jumping on a challenge meant to promote the song has left people talking.

The video, shared by the women's business hub, showed the Muslim ladies numbering up to tell, flaunting their luxurious cars.

They also adorned black matching outfits and rocked black hijabs as they joined the ‘Car opening challenge‘.

Throughout the video, the ladies showed their unique dance moves as they opened the car doors for each other.

The video caught Nasboi's attention, and he also shared it on his Instagram page.

Watch the video of Muslim ladies jumping on Nasboi's 'Small Money' song below:

Netizens react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

do2dtun:

The last lady looks like say na she influence the others.. “let’s do this challenge” . I love it."

glow.reeyah7:

"Omo this women get nice shapes ooh hijab Dey hide things."

omo_akin533:

"Una dey use una husband car dey oppress us abi."

eunice_ifemi:

"You’ll be surprised that all of them are one man’s wife."

legendaryferan:

"Dem go soon come for them now saying “it’s against Islam."

dayoogedengbe:

"Makes sense Hope say them no dey Kano ooo, before Hisbah police go say na haram dem do now."

itz_donchux:

"From holy Hajias to beach Hajia and baddie Hajia."

ninetyninegram:

"This ppl are decent than some of our girls now. Sad truth."

