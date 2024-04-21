Maduafokwa Agnes with a score of 365 in 2020 is the highest UTME scorer in the last ten years in Nigeria

Umeh Nkechinyere from Anambra state with a score of 360 was the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME

Olise Chukwunalu (2013) and Onomejoh Princewill (2014) who scored 299 have the lowest score amongst the UTME top scorers

FCT, Abuja - The list of the highest top scorers in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the last ten years has emerged.

The academic genius scored made names for themselves with some outstanding performance.

Here is the list of the best UTME scores in the last 10 years from 2013 to 2023 as reported by Statisense, a data collation company on X (Formerly known as Twitter) @StatiSense

UTME Top scorers in last 10 years

2013 - Olise Chukwunalu - 299

2014 - Onomejoh Princewill - 299

2015 - Ilukwe Geraldine - 332

2016 - Akenbor Osarugue - 359

2017 - Akingbulugbe Ayomide - 353

2018 - Galadima Zakari - 364

2019 - Ezeunala Franklin - 347

2020 - Maduafokwa Agnes - 365

2021 - Monwuba Chibuikem - 358

2022 - Adebayo Oluwatofunmi - 362

2023 - Umeh Nkechinyere - 360

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that the top scorers in the 2023 UTME include Umeh Nkechinyere from Anambra state with a score of 360, Aguele Stephen from Edo state with a score of 358, and Ositade Oluwafemi from Osun state with a score of 358.

These brilliant students have applied to prestigious universities such as UNILAG, UNIBEN and others to pursue degrees in fields like Chemical Engineering and Computer Engineering.

What UTME's top scorers are currently doing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it’s never a small feat to emerge as the highest top scorer in the UTME but after the initial celebration and recognition, little or nothing is heard from them.

In the last 10 years, UTME has produced outstanding performers who have made headlines and were the cynosure of many eyes.

The top UTME scorers in the last decade have found themselves in different professions; while some are already practising, others are still in school

