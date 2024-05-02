A Nigerian student who wrote the 2024 JAMB UTME has publicly displayed his result on social media

The boy is wondering if he will be able to use the JAMB scores he obtained to gain admission into university

The JAMB result shows that the science student scored 162 in the UTME aggregate, recording only 36 marks in chemistry

A science student sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and he has checked his results.

After checking the JAMB UTME result online, the student took to Facebook to share the scores for people to see.

The student is wondering if he would gain admission with the JAMB result.

The JAMB UTME scores shared on Facebook show that the student scored a total of 162 marks.

The subject combinations he wrote in UTME are English language, mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

The student recorded 36 marks in chemistry, 40 in the use of English, 41 in biology and 45 marks in physics.

Gaining admission with JAMB UTME result

He, however, wondered if he would be able to use the JAMB UTME result to gain admission into the university.

The candidate wrote:

"This is my jamb results. Can I go to university?"

Many people in the Facebook group where he shared the result have offered a few words of advice to the student.

Universities in Nigeria offer admission to students based on their performance in the nationwide examination.

Reactions as science student shares his JAMB UTME result

Itz Joshua said:

"It depends on the course you are going for."

@Nnedinso Nnamani said:

"Yes please. You can. Do not give up. Just try to know the type of university and by God's grace hopefully, you are good to go."

Art student performs well in JAMB UTME

In a related story, an art student checked her JAMB UTME results online using the simple SMS method, and the result was sent to her phone.

The student, Sam-Edudje Oghenefejiro, shared her result on Facebook, indicating she scored 279 in the 2024 JAMB.

Oghenefejiro scored 65 marks in UTME use of English, 86 in government, 66 in literature and 62 marks in Christian Religious Knowledge.

A lot of students are checking their results and posting them online proudly.

