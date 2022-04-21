Amanda Markert’s biography: what is Pauly D’s baby mama up to now?

Amanda Markert is a former VIP waitress who came into the limelight for being the mother of Pauly D’s daughter Amabella Sophia. She has since gradually gained popularity on Instagram, where she occasionally shares her lifestyle photos.

The former waitress posing for a photo with her son. Photo: @covermythoughtsingold

Source: Instagram

Little was known about Amanda Markert until she had a child with American DJ Pauly D. Since then, she has attracted media attention and gained popularity on social media. Here is all you should know about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Amanda Markert

: Amanda Markert Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth : 1994

: 1994 Age : 28 years old (as of 2022)

: 28 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : New Jersey, USA

: New Jersey, USA Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 9”

: 5’ 9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Children : 2

: 2 School : Absegami High School

: Absegami High School College : Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and Atlantic Cape Community College

: Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and Atlantic Cape Community College Profession : Administrative assistant and former waitress

: Administrative assistant and former waitress Net worth: $100 thousand

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Amanda Markert’s biography?

She was born in 1994 in New Jersey, USA. She was raised by her mother after her father abandoned them when she was young. Her father passed away in March 2020. The New Jersey native is a staunch Christian and likes captioning her photos on Instagram with bible verses.

She went to Absegami High School and later attended Atlantic Cape Community College between 2009 and 2011. She graduated from Stockton University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in forensic psychology.

How old is Amanda Markert?

Amanda Markert’s age is 28 years as of 2022.

What is Amanda Markert’s nationality?

She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Pauly D's baby mother with a friend during an outdoor workout session. Photo: @covermytoughtsingold

Source: Instagram

What does Amanda Markert do?

Currently, Amanda works at Stockton University as an administrative assistant. Previously, she worked as a server at Attila Wings between 2004 and 2010. She later became an Administrative Assistant and hostess at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Hotel, where she worked for approximately one year.

What is Amanda Markert’s net worth?

Her exact net worth is unknown, but Married Celeb alleges that it is approximately $100 thousand.

Who is Amanda Markert’s husband?

The former waitress is not married and thus, does not have a husband. Is Amanda Markert engaged? She is seemingly single at the moment.

How did Pauly D and Amanda Markert meet?

They hooked up one night in August 2012 at The Pool After Dark nightclub in Atlantic City. Pauly D performed at the nightclub where she was a waitress.

After the meeting, they remained out of contact until October 2013, when the DJ learnt of the birth of her daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert. Pauly D’s daughter was born in May 2013.

How many children does Amanda Market have?

Pauly D’s baby mama has two children. Before the birth of Amabella, she had a son called Mikey from a previously unknown relationship. The mother of two is fond of sharing pictures of her children on her Instagram page.

The former waitress with her two children. Photo: @covermythoughtsingold

Source: Instagram

How tall is Amanda Market?

She is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm).

Quick facts about Amanda Markert

Where does Amanda Markert live? She resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Who is Amanda Markert’s baby daddy? She has a daughter with American entertainer Paul D. DelVeccino Jr., popularly known as Pauly D. Who is Amanda Markert’s daughter? She is called Amabella Sophia Markert. When was Amanda Markert’s wedding? The former waitress has not tied the knot with anyone. Does Pauly D have a relationship with his daughter? Even though Pauly D's baby mother has full custody of their daughter, he shares a special relationship with her. When was Amanda Markert’s daughter born? Amabella Sophia was born in May 2013.

Amanda Markert is a former waitress who became famous as Pauly D’s baby mother. She is now a single mother of two children.

READ ALSO: Winter Blanco’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Legit.ng recently published Winter Blanco’s biography. She is an American rapper, social media influencer, model, and TV personality. She became prominent after appearing in the 16th season of Bad Girls Club.

She was born Kaila Wilkey on 24 April 1993 and was raised in Los Angeles by her mother, Melissa. Before her appearance on TV, she was a member of White Girl Mob, a hip-hop group. So far, she has released several songs. Besides being an entertainer, she is an author of a book titled See, I Was Right.

Source: Legit.ng