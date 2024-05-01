Pastor Femi Lazarus, in a trending video, has spoken against keyboard warriors and their activities on social media

The cleric who cited netizens who drag revered Pastor E.A Adeboye on Twitter revealed why people drag others on social media

Pastor Lazarus' video has, however, linked to music stars Wizkid and Davido's recent exchange online

Pastor Femi Lazarus of Sphere of Light Church recently trended on social media over his message to keyboard warriors in the Nigerian social media space.

In one of his preachings, the cleric condemned the act of dragging others on social media. He said no one from a good home would ever take that route.

Pastor Femi Lazarus speaks against dragging others online. Credit: @femilazarus @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

"You’ll never find anyone who comes from a good home dragging people on social media," he said.

Lazarus also cited a netizen on social media who insulted Pastor Adeboye without checking the weight of his words.

According to the cleric, people who dragged others online were doing so out of pain.

Watch the video of Pastor Femi Lazarus condemning the act of dragging others online

Netizens react to Pastor Femi

While others threw their weight behind the cleric, others linked to Wizkid and Davido's recent exchange on social media. Read some of the comments below:

biigstepper:

"You’re right sir. Them no train Wizkid well."

Aynoniii:

"Sha try drop fake prophecy na that time you go know wether we from good home come."

OlusammyA:

"Man of God forget that Twitter is not Facebook , if you talk too much again, them go remember your past."

crownDcook:

"So wizkid and davido are not from god homes tor."

Cee_jayking:

"I come from a very good home o, but for impressions I will drag anybody."

olateju_jamiu:

"Dis one don't know cruise, so life without cruise go sweet him b dat, otiyawere."

GeniusHawlah:

"Kuku tag Wizkid and Davido once."

Lege Miami reports Wizkid, Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami reacted to the online drama between Wizkid and Davido.

Lege Miami, known for bragging about being a friend of president Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, in a viral video revealed he had reported the two superstars.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Lege think say na African Magic Yoruba dem dy discuss here."

Source: Legit.ng