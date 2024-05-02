Nollywood actors Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan 'Ogogo' have reconciled their differences after years of fighting

The two actors who attended their junior colleague Yomi Fabiyi's party were spotted hugging each other

Ogogo and Yinka Quadri's reconciliation has left people talking as they applauded them for their maturity, unlike Wizkid and Davido

It is a moment of celebration in the Yoruba movie industry as actors and best friends Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, finally bury the hatchet,

There have been rumours about the two actors not being on good terms as the fallout became obvious when Yinka Quadri was absent at Ogogo's daughter Shaki’s wedding and naming ceremony.

Ogogo joins Yinka Quadri on stage. Credit; @taiwohassabogogo @realyinkaquadri

Source: Instagram

Ogogo and Yinka Quadri's rift settled

The two actors have now settled their rift as viral videos captured them hugging each other at Yomi Fabiyi’s birthday and housewarming party, which took place in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Wednesday, May 1.

In the video, Yinka Quadri was seen spraying a band singer before Ogogo joined. The two chatted before patching things up with a hug.

Watch the video as Yinka Quadri and Ogogo reconcile

Reactions as Yinka Quadri and Ogogo reconcile

Several netizens were surprised that the two actors were at war as they praised them for their sense of maturity. Others said they cited good examples compared to singers Wizkid and Davido. Read the comments below:

mo_shotit:

"The fight never comot Ogogo's mind."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Fight? When Biko."

ojurereoluwa_1:

"Hhhmmmmm so this two men dey fight and we no hear anything if naa my gender social media go don blow, please oooo you are our role model oooo we love you please don't fight ooo Tori olorun."

ogungbile.adeolu:

"Ogogo is not smiling at all."

official_olaitanjoel_:

"Men wil fight themselves with No announce but woman internet will be hot."

oluwakemiodlan:

"I didn't even know they were fighting."

tbabyemioga:

"These two were besties. I knew something was fishy when Yinka Q didnt attend Shaki's wedding and naming. Its good to see them together again."

nursemahmud:

"Maturity fight, we don't even know."

Ogogo becomes a grandpa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ogogo was elated after his daughter Shakirat became a first-time mother.

The actor shared the good news on his page, expressing how happy he was to be a grandfather.

"As for me, you can call me latest granpa in town," Ogogo said.

Source: Legit.ng