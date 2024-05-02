Gospel singer Victor Thompson and his wife Henrietta showed their fashion taste as they slayed in glamorous outfits

Victor wore a brown and gold Agbada that looked dapper on him and he combined his attire with red coral beads

His wife flaunted her massive curves in her gold and peach dress, which he blended with a stylish headwrap

Gospel singer Victor Thompson and his wife Henrietta became the talk of netizens' lips as they rocked exquisite outfits that made many admire them.

Victor Thompson and his wife Henrietta look gorgeous in their outfits. Image credit: @victorthompson_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The artiste embodied elegance in his perfectly designed gold and brown Agbada. His black shoes and red coral beads gave him a regal look.

Henrietta's outfit was unmatched as she turned heads with her massive hips. She knows a thing about fashion and her body size does not deprive her from slaying in whatever attire she desires.

She wore a gold and peach dress and a matching headwrap that gave her a fashionista vibe. Her gold earrings and elegant shoes showed that she was unbeaten in her fashion game.

Fans of the couple were fascinated by their trendy looks and complimented them.

See the outfits of the couple in the slides below:

Fans hail Victor Thompson and his wife

Several fans of the gospel singer have reacted to their outfits. See some of their reactions below:

@blessings_mosugu:

"Gosh! No vex! Your wife dey dress. What?"

@betty_bee:

"This woman’s fashion sense >>"

@neonadejo:

"See my people na."

@hildapelumi

"I love her fashion sense. She has never gone wrong."

@mogmusic:

"The blessed family."

@mrslitelu:

"When they say a gone girl, it @hennythompson_. She’s a gone girl and we love it."

@ada.bekee1:

"In her mind, she be like, That's my man. You guys look good."

@lepaciousbose:

'Dripping gorgeousness."

@ehis_d_greatest:

'Shut down everywhere.'

@samduke_official"

"My God! What a beauty.'

Source: Legit.ng