Benjamin Levy Aguilar's age, height, parents, net worth

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is a Los Angeles-based Guatemalan actor. He is best recognised for portraying Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. and Antonio Rivera in Filthy Rich. He commenced acting in 2012 and so far boasts approximately 18 acting credits. What is Benjamin Levy Aguilar's age, and how well do you know him?

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in an episode of Chicago P.D. Photo: Lori Allen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is an award-winning Hollywood actor from Guatemala with multiple film and TV show appearances. He has an actress girlfriend who he has been dating for about three years. Currently, he resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s bio has all the details you need to know about the actor.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Levy Aguilar Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Guatemala Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Guatemalan-American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Mother Mariluz Aguilar Rivas Father Jeff Levy Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Olivia Macklin Profession Ex-footballer, martial artist, actor Net worth $100 thousand–$1 million Instagram @benjaminlevyaguilar

What is Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s age?

The Hollywood actor is 30 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 19 June 1993. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

He was born in Guatemala, Central America, to his parents, Mariluz Aguilar Rivas and Jeff Levy. His mother, Mariluz Aguilar Rivas, is a former model who won Miss World Photogenic in 1988. His father, Jeff Levy, was a renowned Brooklyn-born businessman. Benjamin was raised alongside his younger brother, Yehoshua Aaron Levy.

What is Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s nationality?

He is a Guatemalan-American national residing in Los Angeles, California, United States. He went to the United States when he was 18.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s career

In his early life, Benjamin wanted to be a . He was recruited by AC Milan, an Italian football club, but his dream was cut short after suffering a severe injury on his femur.

He shifted his focus to martial arts and obtained a black belt in Krav Maga. He also trained in tactical shooting and evasive driving. Benjamin worked for the 2011 Guatemalan Presidential Election and other high-profile events.

After his mother proposed the idea of being an actor, he moved to Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, to start his acting career. He commenced acting in 2012 and boasts 18 acting credits as of writing. Here is a list of Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s movies and TV shows.

Movies/TV shows Years Roles Black Spot TBA Ethan Chicago P.D. 2019–2023 Dante Torres The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 2022 Rex Bakke Cinephile 2011 Filthy Rich 2020 Antonio Rivera Before the Dawn 2019 Jason’s Friend Cultural Clash 2019 Spirit 2019 Pablo Perez Rukky 2018 Michael Canis Major 2017 Brad My Life for Yours 2017 Juan Ramirez Social Norm 2016 Drama Student Aloha Haha 2015 Ben Bleu Straight Outta Compton 2015 Protester Dope 2015 Student Out the Box 2014 Levy Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? 2014 Soccer Player Glee 2012 Student

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s net worth

The Chicago P.D. actor’s net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $1 million, according to Idol Net Worth. His thriving acting career is believed to be his primary source of income.

Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar married?

The Guatemalan actor does not have a wife and has never married. However, he is dating Olivia Macklin. Their relationship journey reportedly commenced in October 2020, and they have been together for approximately three years.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s girlfriend is an actress. She is recognised for starring in several movies and TV Shows, notably Psychopomp, The Young Pope, and A Family Affair.

What is Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s height?

The actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 163 pounds (74 kilograms).

Fast facts about Benjamin Levy Aguilar

What is Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s date of birth? He was born on 19 June 1993. He is 30 years old as of 2023. Who are Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s parents? He was born to Mariluz Aguilar Rivas and Jeff Levy. Where does Benjamin Levy Aguilar live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What does Benjamin Levy Aguilar do for a living? He is a Hollywood actor with about 18 acting credits. How much is Benjamin Levy Aguilar worth? His net worth is alleged to range between $100 thousand and $1 million. Who is Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s wife? The actor does not have a spouse. Does Benjamin Levy Aguilar have a girlfriend? He is in a relationship with actress Olivia Macklin. How tall is Benjamin Levy Aguilar? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s age is 30 years as of 2023. He is a Los Angeles-based actor from Guatemala. He has been featured in approximately 18 movies and TV shows. The actor is dating Olivia Macklin, a Hollywood actress.

