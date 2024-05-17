Businessman E-Money has reacted to the allegation levelled against him by some unknown women following the death of actor Jnr Pope

Video clips of these women are trending with claims that E-Money was allegedly one of the perpetrators of the actor's death

They also accused the businessman of having a romantic affair with Junior Pope's widow, which has now attracted a reaction from him

Nigerian businessman E-Money has been accused of having a hand in the demise of John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope.

Recall that the thespian tragically died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, alongside four others, who drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra state while returning from a movie shoot.

E-Money promises to apprehend the women spearing rumours about him Credit: @jnrpope, @e-money

Source: Instagram

I need details to apprehend them - E-Money

Following the accusation levelled against the businessman by two women, he promised to take action against them.

The bloggers claimed that E-Money and Jennifer Awele, Jnr Pope's widow, are having an affair. They further stated that they were convinced that he had something to do with his death.

One of the women also declared that the businessman engages in affairs with his gender.

"I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and ensuring they are held accountable. It is imperative that we clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course."

"Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice. Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination, should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but highly appreciated, he said"

See E-Money's post below:

They maintained that talented Nigerian singer Flavour, who recently shared that he is in no competition with anyone, is one of those who practices such affairs.

Netizens react to E-Money's post

@its_shizzy:

"Painful thing is when the arm of the law catches up with these bloggers, they start begging like sulking babies."

@ubifranklinofficial:

"Throw her in jail with everything you have."

@b_smartofficial:

"It's high time they teach these people lessons."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Lock her up and throw away the key. Rubbish."

@iam_kcee:

"Problem time we are not playing anymore."

@iamanyidons:

"People who are always happy in bringing someone else down."

@goody_uc:

"Anything you want to do with her we support you."

AGN gives warning ahead of Jnr Pope’s burial

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has directed its members not to take unnecessary pictures and videos during the funeral of the late actor, Jnr Pope.

Legit.ng reported that the statement released read that members should behave themselves and respect the dead, as it was a sad event.

