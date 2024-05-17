Osas Ighodaro Gives Show-Stopping Look in Lovely Trad Outfit, Fans Hail Her: "Na You Dey Reign"
- Actress Osas Ighodaro is not only talented, she is also beautiful and has an admirable fashion sense
- She wore a traditional red dress that was made with a corset and combined with a flamboyant 'gele'
- The beautiful mother of one blended her outfit with the right accessories and got nice comments from her fans
Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro looked adorable and she wore a striking red dress at a wedding.
The attire was styled with a corset and had a puffy hand with a slit at its back. Her bosoms were pushed up in her dress which she combined with a stylish red 'gele'.
She is a lover of classy fashion items and she proved this with luxurious silver shoes and a red purse she rocked with her outfit.
The beautiful role interpreter also wore red and gold earrings and mild makeup that made her look fabulous.
Her lovely signature smile radiated as she gave different poses in her attire, which was styled by fashion designer Veekee James.
Check out her outfit in the slides below:
Fans react to Osas' dress
Several fans of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below;
@thatdimplegirl.rae_:
"Omo, how you take go Tiwa Savage movie premiere, AMVCA, AMVCA Afterparty and then The wedding is phenomenally amazing. You and your tailors multitasking must be studied."
@dotuncollins.studio;
"Veekee X Osas, love to see more of this combo."
@touchofibee:
"So beautiful, I can't breathe."
@_p_h_e_l_u_m_i_e_e:
"Y'all! just keep wondering! She ate it all up leaving no crumbles again!"
@somkele_i:
"iamban_g
"Too fine for this world."
@shaddy______90:
"My crush."
@fishyfoodie:
"This woman is gorgeous."
@kimmykimsss_:
"My beautiful Queen! Na you dey reign."
