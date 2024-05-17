Some bridesmaids looked glamorous in their blue outfits and 'geles' as they created a stylish formation

The plan was to raise their hand fans and drop them one after the other to unveil the gorgeously-dressed bride

In the process of unveiling the bride, one of the bridesmaids did what pissed off the bride, and she shoved her away

A bridesmaid attracted harsh criticisms online after displaying an unexpected attitude during a wedding ceremony.

A bride and her bridesmaids looking lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @bettygold

Source: TikTok

She was part of the formation with other ladies to unveil the bride, who rocked a stylish peach outfit and 'gele'.

The bride, BettyGold, moved from the back to the front as the ladies brought down their fans one after the other to unveil her.

When she got to the front, this bridesmaid moved and obstructed her movement.

Not happy with the obstruction, the bride pushed her away to make space for easy movement before other bridesmaids joined her.

They all looked beautiful in their outfits. However, the bridesmaid's action got the attention of netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride pushes bridesmaid

Several TikTok users have reacted to the video of the bride and the bridesmaid. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

Gold:

"But where she dey go? ogbanje."

@Christy:

"It feels like she did it on purpose.'

@Priceless:

"Na from there she go dey go home."

@Lizzie:

"Una no fit wipe am cord?"

@Chy_Ebube:

"I no be bride but this thing pain me well."

@HasyGrin_6;

"Na the groom ex."

@LAVENDER:

"She’s not happy for you. Walahi."

@Bomalove:

"Them don kuku spoil am from the beginning."

@Faith:

"Why do I feel like the Asoebi girl intentionally stood in the bride’s way? I may be wrong sha."

@yemi finest:

"Did she think she was the bride? I don't know where she is going."

@perpephil:

"Over sabi busy body. Omo, this thing pain me like say na me be the bride."

@Blue Queen:

"Where was she going to? Na wa o. Abi she been don drink ogogoro."

Bride unveils her bridesmaids

Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful bride was the centre of attraction as she got married to her groom in a colourful ceremony.

She was clothed in a pink and silver attire which she blended with a pink 'gele' and silver accessories.

Her bridesmaids looked beautiful in their traditional outfits, and netizens were impressed with their looks.

