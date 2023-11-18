70+ new relationship quotes everyone can relate to

Starting a new relationship is a thrilling and exciting experience filled with moments of joy, nervousness, and anticipation. When you are in a new relationship, finding the right words to express your affection and admiration for your potential partner can be challenging. How about you try these new relationship quotes to help you appreciate the beauty of new love?

Nothing beats that beautiful feeling of being in a new relationship. These new relationship quotes are perfect for those who are celebrating finding a new partner or navigating the intricate stages of an emotional connection. They will remind you of the significance of treasuring the magic that love brings and offer valuable insights and inspiration for those who are embarking on a new romantic journey.

New relationship quotes

New relationship quotes serve as inspiration's whispers, urging you to live in the moment, enjoy the unknown, and savour the infinite possibilities that love offers.

Best new relationship quotes

Below is a list of new relationship quotes that can inspire you and give you words reflecting what you want to say.

Getting into a new relationship is like pouring Miracle-Gro on your character defects. — Anne Lamott

It does not need that a poem should be long. Every word was once a poem. Every new relationship is a new word. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

A new relationship is like a new pair of shoes. You have to walk around in it for a while to find out if it’s really comfortable — Susan Gale

New love is grand. Savour all the crazy, muddled might of it. — Eli Easton

In this new love, we are crafting a love story that defies the odds, transcending distance, time, and any obstacle that comes our way.

One genuine new relationship is worth a fistful of business cards. — Susan Cain

Sometimes, for a new relationship to succeed, regardless of how difficult it may seem, you have to let go of the past!

To find someone who will love you for no reason and to shower that person with reasons that is the ultimate happiness. — Robert Brault

Love is the expansion of two natures in such a fashion that each include the other, each is enriched by the other. — Felix Adler

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage. — Lao Tzu

We cannot change the past, but we can start a new chapter with a happy ending.

It might have been a new way for her heart to beat. — Philip Pullman

For every new relationship, there’s at least another new broken heart. – Ryan Barber

Do not sabotage your new relationship with your last relationship’s poison. – Steve Maraboli

I knew you were special from the moment we met. How I’m looking forward to all of our tomorrows. – Robin Raven

A strong relationship starts with two brave people who are ready to sacrifice anything for one another.

Beginning relationship quotes

Starting a new relationship quotes help you express those feelings you sometimes find hard to put into words when you are at the beginning of a relationship. They capture those moments that make your heart skip a beat and leave you with a smile that won't disappear.

I present myself to you in a form suitable to the relationship I wish to achieve with you. – Luigi Pirandello

For once in my life, I don’t have to try to be happy. When I’m with you, it just happens.

In a relationship each person should support the other; they should lift each other up. – Taylor Swift

I have crossed oceans of time to find you. – Bram Stoker

You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because the reality is finally better than your dreams. – Dr. Seuss

The beginning of love is to let those we love be perfectly themselves and not to twist them to fit our own image. Otherwise, we love only the reflection of ourselves we find in them. – Thomas Merton

Before you begin a relationship with someone, make sure that your relationship with yourself is where it needs to be.

I’m not telling you it is going to be easy – I am telling you it is going to be worth it. – Art Williams

It is difficult to know at what moment love begins; it is less difficult to know that it has begun. –Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. – A.A. Milne

Do what you did at the beginning of the relationship, and there won't be an end. – Anthony Robbins

Unexpected new relationship quotes

From the joys of falling in love to the challenges of navigating a new romance, these unexpected new relationship quotes will offer anyone guidance on newfound love.

The best relationships usually begin unexpectedly. – Jelly Wong

The best part about getting to know you is anticipating that each day brings new surprises that are all about you. – Robin Raven

Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you. – Loretta Young

Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile! – Franklin P. Jones

We don’t meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason.

There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment. – Sarah Dessen

I am still thanking the universe for suddenly bringing you to me when I needed you the most. –Maria Bastida

Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you. – Groundhog Day

Love isn't finding a perfect person. It's seeing an imperfect person perfectly. – Sam Keen

When two people meet and fall in love, there's a sudden rush of magic. Magic is just naturally present then. – Paulo Coelho

Love was destined and would strike as true as unexpected lightning on a clear day or never come at all. – Dean Francis Alfar

Suddenly life has new meaning to me, there's beauty up above and things we never take notice of, you wake up suddenly you're in love. – Billy Ocean

Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope. – Maya Angelou

New relationship quotes for him

Are you looking for amazing quotes for your new relationship or crush? Below is a list of new relationship quotes to express your new romantic feelings for him.

Can't you see? Every step I have taken since I was that little girl on the bridge was to bring me closer to you. – Arthur Golden

I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul. – Charles Dickens

I’m addicted to the way I feel when I’m thinking about you. – Fall Out Boy

Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you. — Walter Winchell

I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow. – Leo Christopher

You have a place in my heart no one could ever have. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Everywhere, I will be with you. Everything I will do for you. – Donna Lewis

I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. – Roy Croft

I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone. – J.R.R. Tolkien

Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same. – Emily Brontë

When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew it. – Arrigo Boito

You make me feel like I am everywhere when I am right here, completely still with you. – Crystal Woods

I know of no greater happiness than to be with you all the time, without interruption, without end. – Franz Kafka

New relationship quotes for her

Sending your significant other a sweet remark is the perfect way to remind them just how special they are to you. Sometimes, a new romantic relationship quote is all it takes to rekindle that spark.

You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought. – Arthur Conan Doyle

I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do. – William C. Hannan

That's my sweetheart in there. Wherever she is, that's where my home is. – Nicholas Sparks

Since I met you, I started to understand why all my past relationships ended: so that we could start. – Robin Raven

I know you think I’m crazy. Maybe that’s because I am. About life, about this moment, about you. – Crystal Woods

The most precious possession that ever comes to a man in this world is a woman's heart. – Josiah G. Holland

I love her and that’s the beginning and end of everything. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence. – Edward Thomas

I wish I could show you, when you are lonely or in darkness, the astonishing light of your own being. – Hafiz

You might not have been my first love, but you were the love that made all the other loves irrelevant. – Rupi Kaur

Funny new relationship quotes

Celebrate the exhilarating connection that ignites your heart with these funny new relationship quotes and capture the magic of new love with your partner.

You waltzed into my life and turned everything upside down. I never knew how much I loved standing on my head.

Facebook’s new relationship status option: “No longer able to interact with actual people.” –Andy Borowitz

As a man in a relationship, you have a choice. You can be right, or you can be happy. – Ralphie May

Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop. – H. L. Mencken

I think you are suffering from a lack of vitamin ME.

There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness. –Friedrich Nietzsche

Love is sharing your popcorn. – Charles Shultz

If I were a poet, I’d write you a poem telling you how amazing you are. But I’m not, so I’ll just tell you – you are amazing!

Love is like a virus. It can happen to anybody at any time. – Maya Angelou

Love is like the wind; you can’t see it, but you can feel it.– Nicholas Sparks

Love is a two-way street constantly under construction. – Carroll Bryant

New relationships can be overwhelming, but they are also full of endless possibilities. It’s a time when you explore new feelings and get to know someone intimately. The above collection of new relationship quotes will help you capture the magic of this special time. They can express the excitement and emotions of starting a new romantic journey.

