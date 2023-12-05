Emma Lovewell’s age, height, parents, is she married?

Emma Lovewell is an American author, social media personality, and fitness trainer best known for working as a senior instructor at Peloton. She is also famous for her blog, Live Learn Lovewell, which mostly publishes recipes, travel content, lifestyle and beauty tips. What is Emma Lovewell's age?

Emma Lovewell has become a household name due to her work as a fitness instructor. She has taught millions of people virtually worldwide since joining Peloton in 2017. Emma Lovewell's bio contains all the crucial information you need to learn about her.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Lovewell Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-88 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Mark Lovewell Mother Teresa Yuan Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Dave Clark Education University of Massachusetts Amherst, Martha's Vineyard Regional High School Profession Fitness trainer, author, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$3 million Instagram @emmalovewell TikTok @emma_lovewell

Emma Lovewell's age

Emma is 36 years old as of 2023. When is Emma Lovewell's birthday? The fitness model was born on 25 October 1987 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, United States. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Emma Lovewell's parents are Teresa Yuan and Mark Lovewell. Her dad is a well-known writer and photographer for the Vineyard Gazette, while her mother is an artist and gardener from Taiwan.

The American social media influencer grew up alongside her older brother, Alan Lovewell. Her parents divorced when she was 12 years old.

Educational background

The fitness model went to Martha's Vineyard Regional High School and graduated in 2004. She then moved to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Mass Communication.

Career

Emma is a well-known fitness trainer, social media influencer, and former dancer. She began her career as a professional dancer and performed with well-known artists like Snoop Dogg and the Rolling Stones. She also performed in commercials and spots for MTV. In 2008, she joined McDonald Selznick Associates and worked there for half a decade.

In 2013, she began working in the fitness industry, teaching cycling, pilates, and strength training in group fitness and personal training at several gyms in New York City.

In May 2017, she began working as a fitness instructor at Peloton Interactive, an exercise equipment company where she taught millions of people virtually worldwide. She provides intense cycling classes, Crush Your Core programs, and listening party rides.

She is also an author best known for her book Live Learn Love Well. Additionally, she is a social media influencer. She has over 661 thousand followers on Instagram and over 54 thousand on TikTok. Her YouTube account has over 7 thousand subscribers, while her Facebook page has over 98 thousand followers.

Some brands she is promoting as an influencer include Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok. She has also endorsed major publications like Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Self, Shape, and Runners World. The American influencer became an Under Armour-sponsored Athlete in 2019.

She has also collaborated with several brands. For instance, in 2021, she partnered with Sene to create a line of custom jeans in the 90s fashion.

Furthermore, she founded Live Learn Lovewell, a popular blog that provides beauty tips, lifestyle tips, recipes, and travel guides.

What is Emma Lovewell's net worth?

According to Popular Bio and Next Biography, she has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $3 million. Her income mainly comes from her career as a fitness trainer and social media influencer. She makes money from brand endorsements on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Is Emma Lovewell married?

Who is Emma Lovewell's husband? Emma has never been married. However, she is seeing Dave Clark, an expert home renovator. They had been dating for a while before getting engaged in October 2023.

The then Emma Lovewell's boyfriend, now fiancé, is an operations manager at SoulCycle.. Emma introduced him to her fans on 14 February 2021 when she shared a photo of herself with him on her Instagram account with a caption.

This is my Valentine. His name is Dave and he's not on IG. He knows the way to my heart (food and plants ) and is my support system.

How tall is Emma Lovewell?

Emma Lovewell's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres and weighs about 56 pounds or 123 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Emma Lovewell? She is an American social media influencer and fitness trainer currently working as a senior instructor at Peloton. How old is Emma Lovewell? She is 36 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 October 1987. What is Emma Lovewell's real name? Her real name is Emma Lovewell. Does Emma Lovewell have a child? No, she has no children. Is Emma Lovewell a vegan? Yes, she is a dedicated vegan and has encouraged her fans to . Was Emma Lovewell a dancer? Yes, she was a dancer and performed in commercials and spots for MTV. What happened to Emma Lovewell? Her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Her cancer treatment was successful, and she has been cancer-free since.

Emma Lovewell's age is 36 years old as of 2023. Emma is a famous social media influencer and fitness trainer from the United States. Currently, she works as a senior instructor at Peloton Interactive.

