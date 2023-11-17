Sarah Jakes Roberts’ age, height, birthday, parents, husband

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a renowned American author, pastor, motivational speaker and media personality. She is the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes, a popular American pastor, author and filmmaker. Sarah is known for her motivational sermons on faith, relationships, and personal growth, which have inspired and impacted many lives. What is Sarah Jakes Roberts' age?

Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts speaks on stage during the Woman Evolve 2023 day 2 at Globe Life Field on 15 September 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Jakes Roberts is an author who became famous for her memoir Lost and Found: Finding Hope in the Detours of Life. She has appeared in various shows, including The Today Show and The 700 Club. Sarah Jakes Roberts' biography documents all the information you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Sarah Jakes Roberts Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Dexter Mother Serita Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Touré Roberts Children 6 Education Texas Christian University Profession Author, motivational speaker, pastor, TV personality Instagram @sarahjakesroberts Facebook @Sarah Jakes Roberts

What is Sarah Jakes Roberts' age?

The renowned motivational speaker is 35 years old as of 2023. When is Sarah Jakes Roberts' birthday? She was born on 17 July 1988 in Texas, United States of America, where she was raised. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Sarah is an American national of African-American heritage. She follows Christianity.

Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts' parents?

Her parents are Thomas Dexter and Serita Jakes. Her father is a famous pastor, author and filmmaker. He is the senior pastor of The Potter's House and has also authored numerous books such as Intimacy With God and The Greatest Investment. Sarah's mother is an author, speaker and visionary who serves alongside her husband.

Who are Sarah Jakes Roberts' siblings?

The author grew up alongside four siblings, three brothers, Thomas Dexter Jr, Jamar, and Jarmain, and a sister named Cora Coleman. Her brother, Thomas Jakes Jr, is an American media personality and music producer, while Jarmain is a data entry analyst.

Sarah graduated high school in the top ten per cent of her class and in the nation at the age of sixteen. She later enrolled at Texas Christian University, where she studied journalism.

Career

Sarah Jakes is an author, pastor, motivational speaker and television personality. She has authored numerous books, including Lost and Found: Finding Hope in the Detours of Life, Don't Settle for Safe: Embracing the Uncomfortable to Become Unstoppable, Dear Mary and Colliding With Destiny.

She co-pastors The Potter's House church at One LA and The Potter's House church in Denver alongside her husband, Touré Roberts. Her work often centres on resilience, healing, and embracing one's true self.

She also travels to various events, conferences, and seminars, empowering individuals to find hope, healing, and personal transformation through faith. Her powerful speaking style resonates with audiences and has earned her a significant following.

In 2017, she founded Woman Evolve, a ministry that focuses on nurturing every woman to her fullness. The organisation has successfully reached and guided multiple women to awaken healing, wholeness, and love for themselves and others.

Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts’ husband?

Pastor Touré Roberts and wife Sarah Jakes attend The King Legacy Awards And Benefit Gala at Sheraton Gateway Hotel on 18 January 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

The American motivational speaker has been married to Touré Roberts, an American pastor, author, and motivational speaker. They got married on 23 November 2014. Sarah and Roberts have one biological child named Ella, born on 10 February 2016.

The couple also shares two sons named Malachi Jakes and Makenzie Henson from Sarah’s previous relationships. She was previously married to a former NFL linebacker, Robert Henson. Sarah and Robert tied the knot in 2008 when she was just 19 years old. They ended their marriage in 2012 and went their separate ways.

The pair also shares three children, Ren Taylor, Teya Hunter and Isaiah Roberts, from Touré’s previous marriage with Lori, a children's book author and writer. Sarah Jakes Roberts' family live between Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas, USA, where they serve as leaders at The Potter's House, founded by T.D. Jakes.

What is Sarah Jakes Roberts' height?

The American media personality stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts' age is 35 years old as of 2023. She is a renowned author, speaker, pastor and media personality, often recognised for her empowering messages. She is the daughter of an American pastor and author, Bishop T.D. Jakes. Sarah has emerged as a powerful voice in her own right, speaking on topics of faith, womanhood, relationships, and personal development.

