Lil Darius’ age, height, real name, hometown, net worth

Lil Darius is an American up-and-coming rap artist. He commenced his career in 2021 and has released four music albums with several songs. Some of his hits include Meant 4 You, About Us, Lamborghini Boys, and Rubi Wayda. What is Lil Darius’ age?

Rapper Lil Darius standing beside a black car (L). The rapper holds a phone while sitting in the front seat of a car (R). Photo: @lildarius on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lil Darius is a rapper based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He started pursuing his career after he was signed by IGM/Encore Records in 2021. Lil has collaborated with a few emerging rap artists and released multiple hits. Discover Lil Darius’ age, height, career, and more in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Darius Johnson Nickname Lil Darius Gender Male Date of birth 19 February 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Athens, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Clarke Central High School Profession Rapper Instagram @lildarius

What is Lil Darius’ age?

The rapper is 18 years old as of 2023. Lil Darius’ birthday is 19 February 2005. His zodiac sign is Pisces. The rap music artist was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, United States.

Even though he has not revealed the details of his family members, he occasionally shares pictures of his mother on social media. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

He took his high school education at Clarke Central High School. He graduated from the institution in May 2023. Where does he live now? Lil Darius moved from his hometown, Athens, to reside in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, where he currently pursues his music career.

Lil Darius’ career

Lil Darius is a rising rap music artist. His music career started at 16 after being signed by record label IGM/Encore in 2021. He became noticeable, especially in his hometown, Athens, after releasing his debut song, Mud Brothers, in December 2021.

The rapper’s popularity has grown gradually with the release of his subsequent tracks and works with other emerging names, such as Slimelife Shawty, Luh Tyler, and Peezy. So far, he has released four music albums: 17, Small Town Hero, Gift Of The Ghetto, and Yung N Turnt. Below is a list of some of Lil Darius’ songs.

Murder

Had 2

Regular

Nud Brothers

Focus

No Story

Save the Day

Neighborhood Trapstars

Unwanted Lifestyle

Feelin Like Rylo

What is Lil Darius’ net worth?

There are no reliable details regarding the rapper’s net worth. According to Starga, he has an alleged net worth of $2.5 million. He has not been in the music industry for long, but his career is gradually growing. Earnings from his budding music career are his primary source of income.

Is Lil Darius dating anyone?

Despite much about the rapper’s career being in the public domain, he keeps his personal life, especially relationships, under wraps. He has not disclosed whether he has a partner or not; therefore, he is presumably single.

The rapper once sparked dating rumours after appearing in a social media video presenting flowers to influencer Alabama Barker. At the time, Travis Barker’s daughter had just broken up with rapper DD Osama, making people think Darius could be her next partner. However, the social media personality dismissed speculations of their potential romance, jokingly saying the No Story singer is her cousin.

How tall is Lil Darius?

The Meant 4 You singer stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be around 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lil Darius

Lil Darius’ age is 18 years old as of 2023. He has been in the US music industry since 2021 and has four music albums with several hits. He is from Athens and resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Source: Legit.ng