Tom Ackerley’s biography: what is known about Margot Robbie’s husband?
Tom Ackerley is a talented English film director and producer. He is best known as the husband of actress Margot Elise Robbie. In 2014, he co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a film and television show production company, with his wife.
Tom Ackerley developed a passion for film production quite early in his life. He studied the same and started his career in 2011. Read on to know more about his childhood, educational background, career, marriage, and much more.
Profile summary
- Full name: Thomas Ackerley
- Nickname: Tom
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 1st January 1990
- Age: 31 years (as of December 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6
- Height in centimetres: 183
- Height in metres: 1.83
- Weight in pounds: 166
- Weight in kilogrammes: 75
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Brothers: 2
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Margot Robbie
- Alma mater: Godalming College
- Profession: Film director and producer
Tom Ackerley's bio
The film producer was born in Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom. His nationality is British, and his ethnicity is White.
Although he is yet to reveal the names of his parents, it is known that his father was a real estate agent. On the other hand, his mother owns and runs a property management firm.
The young producer has two brothers. One of them is named Ben. He was raised in the United Kingdom.
Tom Ackerley's age
The producer is 31 years old as of December 2021. He was born on 1st January 1990, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Educational background
Margot Robbie's husband went to school in the United Kingdom. He is a graduate of Godalming College, where he pursued a programme in film studies.
Tom Ackerley's movies and TV shows
The young producer started his career in 2011. After graduating from college, he worked as a floor runner in four episodes of the BBC drama, The Hour. He later worked as a crowd runner and set production assistant before bagging an assistant director's job.
Since starting his career, he has earned many credits as a producer, assistant director, or unit director. His movies and television shows are listed below.
Producer credits
- I, Tonya (2017)
- Terminal (2018)
- Dreamland (2019)
- Promising Young Woman (2020)
- The Humming of the Beast (2021)
- Maid (2021)
- Dollface (2022)
- Boston Str*ngler (filming)
- Tank Girl (announced)
- Iron Mike (announced)
- Barbie (announced)
Assistant/ unit director credits
- Playhouse Presents (2012)
- The Last Days on Mars (2013)
- Final Prayer (2013)
- The Two Faces of January (2014)
- Da Vinci's Demons (2014)
- Pride (2014)
- Everly (2014)
- Suite Française (2014)
- American Odyssey (2015)
- Yussef Is Complicated (2015)
- MI-5 (2015)
- Macbeth (2015)
- The Brothers Grimsby (2016)
- Helvellyn Edge (2022)
Who was Tom Ackerley in Harry Potter? In 2001, 2002, and 2004, he was a student in different Harry Potter video games. These were Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (uncredited).
In 2014, he and his then-girlfriend, Margot Robbie, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a film production company. Some of the productions done by the company are Dreamland, I, Tonya, and Terminal. The couple has run the production house to date.
Tom Ackerley's net worth
The producer has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His primary source of income is his work as an assistant director and producer.
How long have Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley been together?
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been together for about seven years now. How did Margot Robbie Meet Tom Ackerley? The two met for the first time in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise. Margot was one of the main cast members while he was an assistant director for the war romantic drama movie.
The couple did not start dating until 2014. Their relationship thrived, leading to a proposal and an engagement. The lovebirds got married in December 2016.
Margot and Tom Ackerley's wedding was a low-key event held in New South Wales, Australia. The ceremony was hosted at a private property in Coorabell, Byron Bay, and the bride wore a cream, lace, off-the-shoulder dress.
Tom Ackerley's height and weight
Margot Robbie's husband is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs about 166 pounds or 75 kilogrammes. Also, Tom has blue eyes and dark brown hair.
Tom Ackerley is a talented film producer and director. While he has been in the film and television production industry for a while, he got public attention after dating and eventually marrying actress Margot Robbie.
Source: Legit.ng