Tom Ackerley’s biography: what is known about Margot Robbie’s husband?

Tom Ackerley is a talented English film director and producer. He is best known as the husband of actress Margot Elise Robbie. In 2014, he co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a film and television show production company, with his wife.

Tom Ackerley attends the premiere of the movie Terminal at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: @ David Livingston/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Tom Ackerley developed a passion for film production quite early in his life. He studied the same and started his career in 2011. Read on to know more about his childhood, educational background, career, marriage, and much more.

Profile summary

Full name: Thomas Ackerley

Thomas Ackerley Nickname: Tom

Tom Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1st January 1990

1st January 1990 Age: 31 years (as of December 2021)

31 years (as of December 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6

6 Height in centimetres: 183

183 Height in metres: 1.83

1.83 Weight in pounds: 166

166 Weight in kilogrammes: 75

75 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Brothers: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Alma mater: Godalming College

Godalming College Profession: Film director and producer

Tom Ackerley's bio

The film producer was born in Guildford, Surrey, England, United Kingdom. His nationality is British, and his ethnicity is White.

Although he is yet to reveal the names of his parents, it is known that his father was a real estate agent. On the other hand, his mother owns and runs a property management firm.

The young producer has two brothers. One of them is named Ben. He was raised in the United Kingdom.

Producer Tom Ackerley attends the Kodak Motion Picture Awards Season Celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kodak

Source: Getty Images

Tom Ackerley's age

The producer is 31 years old as of December 2021. He was born on 1st January 1990, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Educational background

Margot Robbie's husband went to school in the United Kingdom. He is a graduate of Godalming College, where he pursued a programme in film studies.

Tom Ackerley's movies and TV shows

The young producer started his career in 2011. After graduating from college, he worked as a floor runner in four episodes of the BBC drama, The Hour. He later worked as a crowd runner and set production assistant before bagging an assistant director's job.

Since starting his career, he has earned many credits as a producer, assistant director, or unit director. His movies and television shows are listed below.

Producer credits

I, Tonya (2017)

(2017) Terminal (2018)

(2018) Dreamland (2019)

(2019) Promising Young Woman (2020)

(2020) The Humming of the Beast (2021)

(2021) Maid (2021)

(2021) Dollface (2022)

Boston Str*ngler (filming)

(filming) Tank Girl (announced)

(announced) Iron Mike (announced)

(announced) Barbie (announced)

Assistant/ unit director credits

Playhouse Presents (2012)

(2012) The Last Days on Mars (2013)

(2013) Final Prayer (2013)

(2013) The Two Faces of January (2014)

(2014) Da Vinci's Demons (2014)

(2014) Pride (2014)

(2014) Everly (2014)

(2014) Suite Française (2014)

(2014) American Odyssey (2015)

(2015) Yussef Is Complicated (2015)

(2015) MI-5 (2015)

(2015) Macbeth (2015)

(2015) The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

(2016) Helvellyn Edge (2022)

Who was Tom Ackerley in Harry Potter? In 2001, 2002, and 2004, he was a student in different Harry Potter video games. These were Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (uncredited).

In 2014, he and his then-girlfriend, Margot Robbie, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a film production company. Some of the productions done by the company are Dreamland, I, Tonya, and Terminal. The couple has run the production house to date.

Tom Ackerley's net worth

The producer has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His primary source of income is his work as an assistant director and producer.

Actor Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: @Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Source: Getty Images

How long have Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley been together?

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been together for about seven years now. How did Margot Robbie Meet Tom Ackerley? The two met for the first time in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise. Margot was one of the main cast members while he was an assistant director for the war romantic drama movie.

The couple did not start dating until 2014. Their relationship thrived, leading to a proposal and an engagement. The lovebirds got married in December 2016.

Margot and Tom Ackerley's wedding was a low-key event held in New South Wales, Australia. The ceremony was hosted at a private property in Coorabell, Byron Bay, and the bride wore a cream, lace, off-the-shoulder dress.

Tom Ackerley's height and weight

Margot Robbie's husband is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs about 166 pounds or 75 kilogrammes. Also, Tom has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Tom Ackerley is a talented film producer and director. While he has been in the film and television production industry for a while, he got public attention after dating and eventually marrying actress Margot Robbie.

