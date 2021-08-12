Jamie Hector’s biography: age, height, scar, wife, net worth
Jamie Hector is an actor from the United States. He is best known for his roles as Marlo Stanfield on HBO's The Wire and Detective Jerry Edgar on Amazon's Bosch. He also provided voice work for many video games and animated films.
Jamie Hector’s bio reveals everything you need to know about the actor’s life and career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Jamie Hector
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 7 October 1975
- Age: 45 years (as of August 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Current residence: Brooklyn, NY, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Haitian-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6
- Height in centimetres: 183
- Weight in kilograms: 69
- Weight in pounds: 152
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 6
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Jennifer Amilia
- Children: 2
- Institute: Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, producer
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram: @jamiehector
- Twitter: @jamiehector
Jamie Hector’s biography
Jamie Hector is from Brooklyn, New York, the USA. He is the youngest of seven kids born to his Haitian mother. She worked as a nursing assistant.
How old is Jamie Hector?
The actor was born on 7 October 1975. As of August 2021, he is 45 years old.
Education
Jamie attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.
Career
He began his acting career immediately after graduating from high school. He gained his first theatre experience with Tomorrow’s Future Theater Company.
He made his television debut in the 1998 film He Got Game. Then he appeared in several episodes of Law & Order, The Beat, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Third Watch.
He gained more significant popularity in 2004 after starring as Marlo Stanfield in the drama series The Wire. It was followed by a range of successful projects.
He has since appeared in over a dozen films and television shows. Jamie also tried his hand at voicing video game characters. He provided the voices for the following characters:
- Additional Soldier in The Warriors
- Miguel in Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
- Emile in Halo: Reach
- Vice Overseer Liam Byrne in Dishonored 2
- Emile-A239 in Gears 5
Hector's life is more than just acting. The actor is a youth mentor for the non-profit organization Moving Mountains Inc. Its activities are centred on community outreach programs that assist inner-city children.
Jamie Hector’s movies and TV shows
Which of the actor's films and television shows have you seen?
Jamie Hector’s movies
- 1998 – He Got Game as 'I Love You' Leech
- 1999 – Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai as Gangsta in Red
- 2000 – The Day the Ponies Come Back as Darryl Boyd
- 2001 – Prison Song as Phone Kid
- 2002 – Central Park Jog as Jogger 2
- 2002 – Paid in Full as Dunn
- 2003 – Five Deep Breaths as Banny
- 2003 – The Fast Life as Danny
- 2004 – Everyday People as Devon
- 2004 – Brooklyn Bound as Courtland
- 2004 – Joy Road as Dante
- 2007 – Blackout as Rasheed
- 2008 – Max Payne as Lincoln Deneuf
- 2009 – Just Another Day as Young Eastie
- 2010 – Night Catches Us as Dwayne 'DoRight' Miller
- 2010 – Frederick Douglass: Pathway from Slavery to Freedom as Frederick Douglass
- 2010 – The Gift as Darnell Powell
- 2012 – A Feeling from Within as Samuels
- 2012 – Life, Love, Soul as Mr. Roundtree
- 2012 – 8090 as Felix
- 2013 – Grow as Sosa
- 2013 – Blood Ties as Nick
- 2013 – Habeas Corpus as Gary
- 2013 – The Start Up as Keith Blackstone
- 2014 – Secrets of the Magic City as Tru
- 2014 – Real New York City Muggings
- 2015 – A Year and Change as Todd
- 2017 – All Eyez on Me as Mutulu
- 2018 – Doubting Thomas as Ron
- 2018 – Canal Street as Pastor Sam Billings
- 2020 – 16 Bars as Deacon
Television series
- 1997 – New York Undercover as Tony Sands
- 2000 – The Beat as Rasta
- 2000 – Law & Order as Jean Marchier)
- 2001 – Third Watch as Legros
- 2002 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Doc
- 2004 – 2008 – The Wire as Marlo Stanfield
- 2008 – Jericho as Corporal Adams
- 2008 – The Game as Carnell
- 2006 – 2008 – Heroes as Benjamin 'Knox' Washington
- 2008 – Heroes: Hard Knox as Benjamin 'Knox' Washington
- 2009 – Cold Case as Ronde Brooks '70
- 2010 – Mercy as Trae Adams (Robber)
- 2010 – Lie to Me as Henry Miller
- 2010 – Lens on Talent
- 2011 – CSI: Miami as Jean Guiton
- 2012 – Common Law as Bart the Security Guard
- 2012 – TRON: Uprising as Moog
- 2014 – 2015 – Power as Drifty
- 2014-2015 – Person of Interest as Link Cordell
- 2016 – Quarry as Arthur Solomon
- 2014 – 2017 – The Strain as Alonso Creem
- 2018 – Unsolved as Duane Keith David's Lawyer
- 2019 – Wu-Tang: An American Saga as Andre D'Andre
- 2020 – Prodigal Son as Oso
- 2017 – 2021 – Queen of the South as Devon Finch
- 2014 – 2021 – Bosch as Jerry Edgar
What is Jamie Hector’s net worth?
As of 2021, Jamie Hector has an alleged net worth of $2 million, but there is no official information on this subject. Acting is the primary source of his income.
Who is Jamie Hector’s wife?
The actor’s wife’s name is Jennifer Amilia. She is a wedding planner, event designer, and the owner of Jennifer Amelia Events, LLC. The couple has two children: a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2016.
How tall is Jamie Hector?
Jamie Hector’s height is 6 feet (183 centimetres).
How did Jamie Hector get his scar?
Jamie Hector’s scar has sparked numerous debates. It is on the left side of his face. The actor has so far avoided talking about its origins.
Jamie Hector and his family now reside in Brooklyn. In 2022, his fans will see him as Sean Suiter in the We Own This City mini-series, which is currently in pre-production.
