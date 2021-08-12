Jamie Hector’s biography: age, height, scar, wife, net worth

Jamie Hector is an actor from the United States. He is best known for his roles as Marlo Stanfield on HBO's The Wire and Detective Jerry Edgar on Amazon's Bosch. He also provided voice work for many video games and animated films.

Jamie Hector’s bio reveals everything you need to know about the actor’s life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Jamie Hector

Jamie Hector Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7 October 1975

7 October 1975 Age: 45 years (as of August 2021)

45 years (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence: Brooklyn, NY, US

Brooklyn, NY, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Haitian-American

Haitian-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6

6 Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in kilograms: 69

69 Weight in pounds: 152

152 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 6

6 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jennifer Amilia

Jennifer Amilia Children: 2

2 Institute: Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Profession: Actor, voice actor, producer

Actor, voice actor, producer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @jamiehector

@jamiehector Twitter: @jamiehector

Jamie Hector’s biography

Jamie Hector is from Brooklyn, New York, the USA. He is the youngest of seven kids born to his Haitian mother. She worked as a nursing assistant.

How old is Jamie Hector?

The actor was born on 7 October 1975. As of August 2021, he is 45 years old.

Education

Jamie attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Career

Actor Jamie Hector. Photo: @jamiehector

He began his acting career immediately after graduating from high school. He gained his first theatre experience with Tomorrow’s Future Theater Company.

He made his television debut in the 1998 film He Got Game. Then he appeared in several episodes of Law & Order, The Beat, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Third Watch.

He gained more significant popularity in 2004 after starring as Marlo Stanfield in the drama series The Wire. It was followed by a range of successful projects.

He has since appeared in over a dozen films and television shows. Jamie also tried his hand at voicing video game characters. He provided the voices for the following characters:

Additional Soldier in The Warriors

Miguel in Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Emile in Halo: Reach

Vice Overseer Liam Byrne in Dishonored 2

Emile-A239 in Gears 5

Hector's life is more than just acting. The actor is a youth mentor for the non-profit organization Moving Mountains Inc. Its activities are centred on community outreach programs that assist inner-city children.

Jamie Hector’s movies and TV shows

Which of the actor's films and television shows have you seen?

Jamie Hector’s movies

1998 – He Got Game as 'I Love You' Leech

as 'I Love You' Leech 1999 – Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai as Gangsta in Red

as Gangsta in Red 2000 – The Day the Ponies Come Back as Darryl Boyd

as Darryl Boyd 2001 – Prison Song as Phone Kid

as Phone Kid 2002 – Central Park Jog as Jogger 2

as Jogger 2 2002 – Paid in Full as Dunn

as Dunn 2003 – Five Deep Breaths as Banny

as Banny 2003 – The Fast Life as Danny

as Danny 2004 – Everyday People as Devon

as Devon 2004 – Brooklyn Bound as Courtland

as Courtland 2004 – Joy Road as Dante

as Dante 2007 – Blackout as Rasheed

as Rasheed 2008 – Max Payne as Lincoln Deneuf

as Lincoln Deneuf 2009 – Just Another Day as Young Eastie

as Young Eastie 2010 – Night Catches Us as Dwayne 'DoRight' Miller

as Dwayne 'DoRight' Miller 2010 – Frederick Douglass: Pathway from Slavery to Freedom as Frederick Douglass

as Frederick Douglass 2010 – The Gift as Darnell Powell

as Darnell Powell 2012 – A Feeling from Within as Samuels

as Samuels 2012 – Life, Love, Soul as Mr. Roundtree

as Mr. Roundtree 2012 – 8090 as Felix

as Felix 2013 – Grow as Sosa

as Sosa 2013 – Blood Ties as Nick

as Nick 2013 – Habeas Corpus as Gary

as Gary 2013 – The Start Up as Keith Blackstone

as Keith Blackstone 2014 – Secrets of the Magic City as Tru

as Tru 2014 – Real New York City Muggings

2015 – A Year and Change as Todd

as Todd 2017 – All Eyez on Me as Mutulu

as Mutulu 2018 – Doubting Thomas as Ron

as Ron 2018 – Canal Street as Pastor Sam Billings

as Pastor Sam Billings 2020 – 16 Bars as Deacon

Television series

1997 – New York Undercover as Tony Sands

as Tony Sands 2000 – The Beat as Rasta

as Rasta 2000 – Law & Order as Jean Marchier)

as Jean Marchier) 2001 – Third Watch as Legros

as Legros 2002 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Doc

as Doc 2004 – 2008 – The Wire as Marlo Stanfield

as Marlo Stanfield 2008 – Jericho as Corporal Adams

as Corporal Adams 2008 – The Game as Carnell

as Carnell 2006 – 2008 – Heroes as Benjamin 'Knox' Washington

as Benjamin 'Knox' Washington 2008 – Heroes: Hard Knox as Benjamin 'Knox' Washington

as Benjamin 'Knox' Washington 2009 – Cold Case as Ronde Brooks '70

as Ronde Brooks '70 2010 – Mercy as Trae Adams (Robber)

as Trae Adams (Robber) 2010 – Lie to Me as Henry Miller

as Henry Miller 2010 – Lens on Talent

2011 – CSI: Miami as Jean Guiton

as Jean Guiton 2012 – Common Law as Bart the Security Guard

as Bart the Security Guard 2012 – TRON: Uprising as Moog

as Moog 2014 – 2015 – Power as Drifty

as Drifty 2014-2015 – Person of Interest as Link Cordell

as Link Cordell 2016 – Quarry as Arthur Solomon

as Arthur Solomon 2014 – 2017 – The Strain as Alonso Creem

as Alonso Creem 2018 – Unsolved as Duane Keith David's Lawyer

as Duane Keith David's Lawyer 2019 – Wu-Tang: An American Saga as Andre D'Andre

as Andre D'Andre 2020 – Prodigal Son as Oso

as Oso 2017 – 2021 – Queen of the South as Devon Finch

as Devon Finch 2014 – 2021 – Bosch as Jerry Edgar

What is Jamie Hector’s net worth?

As of 2021, Jamie Hector has an alleged net worth of $2 million, but there is no official information on this subject. Acting is the primary source of his income.

Who is Jamie Hector’s wife?

Jamie Hector with his wife. Photo: @jamiehector

The actor’s wife’s name is Jennifer Amilia. She is a wedding planner, event designer, and the owner of Jennifer Amelia Events, LLC. The couple has two children: a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2016.

How tall is Jamie Hector?

Jamie Hector’s height is 6 feet (183 centimetres).

How did Jamie Hector get his scar?

Jamie Hector’s scar has sparked numerous debates. It is on the left side of his face. The actor has so far avoided talking about its origins.

Jamie Hector and his family now reside in Brooklyn. In 2022, his fans will see him as Sean Suiter in the We Own This City mini-series, which is currently in pre-production.

