Jeff Dunham’s children: Meet the comedian’s five kids

Jeff Dunham is a ventriloquist and stand-up comedian from the United States. He has appeared in several TV shows, including Last Man Standing, Star Search, and Comedy Central Presents. Aside from his thriving career, Jeff is also a father. Find out who Jeff Dunham's children are, their mothers, and their ages.

Jeff Dunham, with family members and puppet Walter, attends his being honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Dunham began learning ventriloquism at the age of eight when he received a ventriloquist doll from his parents on Christmas day. His prowess has made him the Ventriloquist of the Year twice. His children have gained public attention due to his popularity. Discover lesser-known facts about Jeff Dunham's kids.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Dunham Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Howard Dunham Mother Joyce Dunham Marital status Married Wife Audrey Murdick Children 5 High School Richardson High School University Baylor University Profession Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian Instagram @jeffdunham Facebook @JeffDunham YouTube @jeffdunham

Jeff Dunham's children

How many kids does Jeff Dunham have? The American comedian has five children—four biological and one adopted. He shares three daughters, Bree Hemphill, Ashlyn, and Kenna, with his ex-wife, Paige Dunham, and twin sons, Jack Steven and James Jeffrey, with his current wife, Audrey Murdick. Below are more details about the celebrity kids.

Bree Dunham

Bree and his father posing for a photo, smiling while holding glasses (L). Bree with her husband touching her tummy (R). Photo: @JeffDunham on Facebook, @jeffdunham on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bree Dunham was born on 29 August 1991 in the United States. She is 32 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. She shares her birthday with her dad's second wife, Audrey. Bree has two younger sisters from her mother's side and two half-brothers. She graduated in 2015 from the University of Montana.

Bree's mom, Paige Dunham, married Jeff when she had already given birth to her from her previous relationship. Jeff legally adopted Bree after they married. Her biological father remains a mystery. Her mother is a film producer and motivational speaker.

Her parents first met at the Comedy Corner in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 1994. However, they split in 2008 and 2012; their divorce was finalised.

According to her Facebook account, Bree is a former community manager at the American Cancer Society. She was also a fitness instructor at Studio Sweet and account lead at ClassPass. Additionally, she worked as a program manager at DigitalMarketer.

Bree is married to Eric Hemphill. The two share a son called Harrison Thomas Hemphill, born in May 2020. Bree's father shared the good news on his , expressing his happiness as a grandpa. Bree currently resides in Missoula, Montana, United States.

Ashlyn Dunham

Ashlyn is the first biological child of the stand-up comedian with his ex-wife, Paige Dunham. She was born on 11 September 1995. Ashlyn is 28 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Little is known about her as she keeps her personal life under wraps. She loves pets and has one dog pet named Jax.

Kenna Dunham

Kenna posing for a photo, smiling in a cream dress (L) and with her father in a graduation gown (R). Photo: @JeffDunham on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kenna is the last born of Jeff Dunham's daughters with Paige. She was born on 19 June 1997. Kenna is 26 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She attended Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood, California, USA, where she graduated in 2015. She later joined Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, USA and graduated in 2019.

Jack Steven and James Jeffrey

Jack Steven and James Jeffrey are the Jeff Dunham's twins. They were born on 11 October 2015 in Los Angeles, California, United States. The boys are eight years old as of 2023. Their zodiac sign is Libra. They were born a day before their parents' third wedding anniversary.

Their mother is a certified bodybuilder, nutritionist, and former fitness model. She owns a baking company called Peanuts Bake Shop. Their parents tied the knot on 12 October 2012 through a wedding held at Sunstone Vineyards and Winery in Santa Ynez, California, USA.

Their father was happy when they were born and couldn't hide his excitement. He shared with People soon after their birth, saying:

Mama Audrey and both boys are happy and healthy and doing well. Born two hours apart and no C-section needed. I was literally right there, and after the heads were clear, the doctor let me pull the little guys out the rest of the way.

FAQs

Who is Jeff Dunham? He is a well-known stand-up comedian and ventriloquist. How old is Jeff Dunham? He is 61 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 April 1962. How many children does Jeff Dunham have? The American comedian has five children—three daughters and two sons. Who are Jeff Dunham's sons? His twin sons are Jack Steven and James Jeffrey. Who are Jeff Dunham's daughters? He has two biological daughters, Ashlyn and Kenna, and an adopted daughter, Bree. Does Jeff Dunham have kids with his new wife? Yes, they share twin sons with her, Jack and James. Who did Jeff Dunham have his daughters with? He shares his two biological daughters with his ex-wife, Paige Dunham. Who are Jeff Dunham's family members? His family comprise his current wife, Audrey Murdick, and his five kids.

Jeff Dunham's children are a source of pride for him. They have won the attention of many people due to Jeff's popularity as a stand-up comedian and ventriloquist. He is a father of three daughters and two sons.

Legit.ng recently published a post about Amy Grant's children. Amy is a singer and songwriter from the United States. She is widely recognised for her hit tracks such as Lucky One, Breath of Heaven and Every Heartbeat. She has released approximately 20 studio albums.

Amy Grant was born in 1960 in Augusta, Georgia, United States. The singer has been in the spotlight for many years, and most fans yearn to know more about her kids. She is a mother of four. Discover more about the family in the article.

Source: Legit.ng