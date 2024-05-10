A Nigerian man has revealed to his followers that relocating to Canada was the best decision he ever made

In a video, he advised anyone who had the opportunity to relocate to take the decision without thinking twice

The comments section of his post was flooded with questions from netizens who desired to relocate to Canada

A Nigerian man has shared his experience after taking a bold step to relocate to Canada.

In a trending video, he strongly advised his followers on TikTok to move to Canada once they get the opportunity.

Man says moving to Canada was a great decision Photo credit: @canadaliveupdates/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man excited following relocation to Canada

The man identified on TikTok as @canadaliveupdates reiterated that he doesn't regret taking the decision to relocate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to him, relocating to Canada has been best thing to happen to him and the best decision he ever made.

In his words:

“Moving To Canada Is The Best Decision We Ever Made If You Got The Opportunity, Just Do It.”

Reactions as man celebrates relocating to Canada

The comments section of his TikTok video was flooded with inquiries from netizens.

Glory4real said:

“Bros I did my biometrics on the 15th December 2023, till now l've not heard anything, what could be causing the delay?”

Glory4real said:

“Bros I did my biometrics on the 15th December 2023, till now l've not heard anything, what could be causing the delay?”

@blove said:

“I ve Canada visit visa already.”

Sexton King reacted:

“Chairman God bless u Sir, I'm doing my processing but others re saying a lot of scary things about Canada n I'm afraid.”

Benlow11! said:

“I'm so happy I came to this country at this age and still have many more years to fix my life here and build a sweet family.”

Ayo_davies1 reacted:

“I need the oportunity as a truck driver pls advise.”

OG STANO reacted:

“What of with visit visa?”

LUVERBUY said:

“But what about coming with employment visa hope there we not be any difficulties when someone arrived.”

Watch the video below:

Akara seller gets visa, relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty black lady went viral on popular app, TikTok, after showing off her transformation.

In the heartwarming clip making the rounds online, the lady gave a brief insight into her life and how she got to where she is now.

Source: Legit.ng