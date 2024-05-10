The Abuja barber, who was recently in an altercation with Davido, has called out Wizkid FC for not upholding what he was assured

You would recall that Legit.ng reported that the Wizkid FC barber, was in an online scuffle with singer Davido after he called him "003"

He has now come online to solicit help from netizens over his money, which seems to be hanging in the air

Kallystouch is in the news again; this time, he is not calling Davido out. Instead, he comes for his fellow Wizkid FC members, who promised him some money.

A recent development sees Kally out on the gram to ask Nigerians to intervene, as he is yet to receive a dime out of the N2.2M that was promised.

Kallystouch cries out begs Wizkid FC to give him what he was promised Credit: @wizkid, @kallystouch, @Davido

Abuja barber calls out to Nigerians for help

It all started after Chisom called Davido Afrobeat's 3rd man "003". His comment didn't sit well with the singer, who said he had missed his generational blessing. According to Davido, he has opened shops for his previous barbers.

Davido was, in turn, attacked by some Wizkid fans who said he was not God and that they would send some money to the said barber.

In a chat receipt shared by Callistus, someone promised him N2 million, while another said he would add N200 thousand.

In his words :

"I am still yet to receive this N2.2M God abeg."

See post below:

It is no news that Kally did not stop trolling the Afrobeat crooner. He shared a rare image of Davido's bald head in a Twitter post.

His comment reads:

"See person hair wey I want barb where do I even start from? "

See Kally's post here:

Nigerians are reacting to Kallystouch's complain

See how Nigerians are now reacting to the viral receipts shared by the celebrity barber. See some reactions below:

@kellygohard101:

"You think say internet na your mate abi."

@dominicvibez:

"He think say wizkid fc get money fr."

@qwinn.prech:

"Only Davido fans should like my comments."

@oluwakemi._o:

"u go explain taya button."

@officialogvictor:

"Davido fans gather here let’s laugh out loud."

@greenpipsfx147101:

"Wizkid Fc(fuulish children ) them just too mumu! Br0ke & steroid."

@tooma_co:

"Beggie beggie."

@pj.stars:

"Wizkid FC and fake love 5&6. Go and ask Okoli classic how 30BG turned up for her."

Kallystouch shares screenshot of Davido viewing His Instastory

An Abuja barber has continued to refer to DMW label boss Davido as number three in the music industry days after their online exchange

Barely a few days after the barber seemingly criticized Davido, the singer appears to be keeping tabs on him.

A recent report by Legit.ng sees the barber post about Davido viewing his Instastory. His update spurred reactions, with netizens shading the music star.

Source: Legit.ng