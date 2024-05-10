Tragedy struck on Thursday night, May 9 at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) in Oyo state

Suspected cultists reportedly stabbed a 200-level student, Adedokun Olamilekan to death during an argument

An indigene of the town said the deceased student must have been hit with a dangerous weapon

Ogbomoso, Oyo state - Suspected cultists have reportedly stabbed a 200-level student at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) Adedokun Olamilekan to death.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at the Under G area of Ogbomoso on Thursday night, May 9.

The deceased LAUTECH student runs a hair salon known as Dcrown Unisex Salon Photo credit: lautech.edu.ng

How LAUTECH student was stabbed to death

The victim, who was in the Department of Information Science reportedly runs a hair salon known as Dcrown Unisex Salon where he was attacked and killed during an argument, The Punch reports.

According to Vanguard, an indigene of the town said the argument ensued between the victim and the suspected cultists which escalated to fracas.

“They were arguing among themselves over an issue which later led to an exchange of punches. He must have been hit with a dangerous weapon because I was told he was bleeding profusely before he died.

“The issue was reported at Owode Police Station, Ogbomoso.”

The source added that the deceased student was rushed to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The state police public relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso's telephone mobile number was not reachable to get his reaction.

Likewise, the LAUTECH spokesperson, Fadeyi, whose phone number was not reachable.

