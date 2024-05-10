Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday conferred the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Nigeria on the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for his immeasurable and invaluable contributions to national development.

Tinubu gave the honour at the 90th birthday ceremony of the paramount ruler held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

“Because Oba Adetona has honoured our country and humanity with his many years of meritorious service, I therefore, on this special occasion of his 90th birthday ceremony, confer on him the second highest National Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON),” Tinubu said.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, also announced that the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos has been directed to take over the management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance which the royal father bequeathed to the university.

Source: Legit.ng