David Umahi has again cleared the air regarding the issues trailing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

The minister of works insisted that there was nothing hidden about the project, noting, the approvals and documentation needed for the commencement of the project were obtained

In an interview, the minister defended the loans obtained for the commencement of the project as he tackled critics

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, said he is ready to face the House of Representatives probe over the controversy surrounding the N15tn Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway road project.

Umahi reacts to the controversy trailing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Controversy trails Coastal Highway project

Recall that the House of Representatives on Thursday, May 9, resolved to investigate the highly-criticised newly launched inter-state highway that will link the South-West to the South-South.

Reps set up an ad hoc committee to begin extensive critical scrutinisation of the project, which is set to cost the nation four billion per kilometre.

Reacting to the development, Umahi said that he planned to ensure the probe was televised live for all Nigerians to see.

The minister also stressed that there was nothing to hide about the project. He noted that the Ministry of Works followed due process and obtained the necessary approvals and documentation for the project to commence.

Umahi made the clarification during an interview with The Punch published on Saturday, May 11.

"Umahi insists loan obtained followed due process"

The minister said that the claim that the loan obtained to complete the project did not follow due process was untrue.

“I am ready to face the National Assembly to defend the project. I will not want to say anything now till I meet with the senators and House of Reps members. It will be live so you will also hear it. It will be live so that Nigerians will see it,” he added.

Why N2.75bn compensation will be paid for Coastal highway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that date it will commence the payment of compensation for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Umahi said the federal government would pay N2.75 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition on Wednesday, May 1.

More compensation is expected to be paid to property owners along the coastal corridor in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng