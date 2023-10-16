Ayden Mekus’s age, height, family, girlfriend, net worth

Ayden Mekus is an American social media personality, actor, model and content creator. He rose to fame as a content creator. Mekus is also an actor known primarily for starring in several short films that are part of the Dhar Mann television series. What is Ayden Mekus’s age? Learn more about the young star and his background.

Ayden Mekus attends the Red Carpet And Q&A For Amazon Freevee's "Casa Grande" held at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. in Burbank, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ayden Mekus has been in the limelight since childhood. His entire family is involved in the entertainment industry. Growing up, he had guest appearances on his mother’s reality television show. Additionally, having been an entertainer most of his life, his idols are entertainers. For instance, he credits life coach Jay Shetty with greatly influencing his life.

Full name Ayden Mekus Gender Male Date of birth 2 August 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Coronado, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Ayden Mekus’s height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Larry Mekus Mother Maria Mekus Relationship status Single Profession Actor, content creator, YouTuber, model Net worth $1 million Instagram @ayden.mekus YouTube Ayden Mekus

What is Ayden Mekus’s age?

Ayden is eighteen years old as of 2023. The American actor was born on 2 August 2005. His zodiac sign is Leo. Ayden was born and raised in Coronado, California, United States.

Ayden Mekus’s parents are Maria and Larry Mekus. His father, Larry, is a California-based businessman. He appeared briefly in his son’s show, Claire RockSmith and has written and produced some of his son’s short films and videos.

Like her son, Ayden Mekus’s mom, Maria, is in the entertainment industry. She is an actress known for playing various roles in the anthology TV series Positive Stories, where she often appears alongside her son. Maria and her sister, Leesa Ward, star in the reality television series Sister Rules, which premiered in 2023.

Ayden is his parents’ only child. However, Mekus would have had an older brother named Mason. Maria revealed, in an episode of Sister Rules, that she lost Mason to a stillbirth when she was seven and a half months pregnant.

Career

Ayden Mekus, Maria Mekus and Larry Mekus attend the premiere party For "Sister Rules" held at Talaria Private Theater on March 10, 2023 in Burbank, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Mekus is an actor and YouTuber. He started his YouTube channel in November 2017 and boasts over 1.8 million subscribers on the platform as of writing. He primarily makes reaction videos on YouTube. However, the social media personality also started sharing positive stories to spread positivity.

Ayden debuted in acting, playing Max Grainger in the short film The Lilac Thief in 2019. Since then, he has been in numerous movies and television series. His most prominent acting credit is on the TV series Dhar Mann, which features several short films showcasing the issues in modern society.

The star has amassed a significant following online as a social media personality. He has over 13.6 million followers on TikTok and over 15 thousand followers on X (Twitter) as of writing.

Ayden is also a dancer, with his most notable work being the Dance Variety Showcase in San Diego. Additionally, he is a model and brand ambassador who has worked with multiple brands, including Windsor and Lego.

What is Ayden Mekus’s net worth?

Ayden’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He makes most of his money from his acting engagements. He also makes a living from his monetised YouTube account and modelling for various brands, including Windsor and Friar Tux.

Who is Ayden Mekus dating?

Jaime Adler and Ayden Mekus attend the "Kash Hovey & Friends" Film Festival held at Regal LA Live on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

The actor is single as of 2023. However, his fans speculate that he is in a relationship with his Dhar Mann co-star Neela Jolene. This is primarily due to their chemistry in their joint TikTok videos. However, they are yet to address the rumours.

Mekus was previously in a relationship with British actress Jaime Adler from 2021 to 2022. Theirs was a high-profile relationship, with them making multiple appearances on each other's social media pages. Before Adler, Ayden dated Symonne Harrison from 2020 to 2021.

FAQs

How old is Ayden Mekus? He is 18 years old as of 2023. How tall is Ayden Mekus? He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. What is Ayden Mekus’s net worth? He is alleged to be worth $1 million as of 2023. Where does Ayden Mekus live? The television star reportedly lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. How many children are in Ayden Mekus’s family? Ayden is his parents’ only son. Who is Ayden Mekus’s dad? His father is Larry Mekus, a producer and businessman from California, USA. Who is Ayden Mekus’s girlfriend? He does not have a girlfriend as of 2023.

Ayden Mekus is an American social media personality, actor and content creator. He is best known for his self-titled YouTube channel. Despite Ayden Mekus’s age, his short films earned him widespread recognition, launching his career as a TV actor. He enjoys the support of his parents, who often appear in his television series.

