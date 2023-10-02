Kyedae’s age, height, real name, nationality, boyfriend, net worth

Kyedae Alicia Shymko is a Canadian-Japanese social media personality, professional gamer, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer. She rose to fame for her Twitch gameplay and has accomplished a lot and established a large fan base. Do you know Kyedae’s age? Learn more about her.

Kyedae posing a photo in a T-shirt and shorts (L). The streamer is sitting on a rock during the winter season (R). Photo: @kyedae on Instagram (modified by author)

Kyedae is a popular Twitch streamer. In March 2023, she announced that she had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The announcement shocked fans, who responded with much love and support for her. In September, she announced that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment, which had caused her to lose her hair and nails. Learn more exciting facts about the streamer, including her age and real name.

Profile summary

Full name Kyedae Alicia Shymko Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Whistler, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-Japanese Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Father Derek Aymen Shymko Mother Yuka Shymko Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Tyson "TenZ" Ngo Profession YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @kyedae X (Twitter) @kyedae TikTok @kyedae Facebook @kyedae Twitch @kyedae YouTube @kyedae

Kyedae’s bio

The Twitch streamer was born in Whistler, Canada, but grew up alongside her sister Sakura in Sendai, Japan and Vancouver, Canada. She lived in Japan and Canada most of her life before relocating to California, US, with her boyfriend. The Canadian YouTuber also loves to travel and has been to Dubai, Mexico, and the Philippines.

The internet sensation is of mixed ethnicity. Kyedae's parents are Derek Aymen Shymko and Yuka Shymko. Her father, Derek, is Ukrainian-Canadian, while her mother, Yuka, is Japanese. The pair lives in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.

How old is Kyedae?

Kyedae is 21 years old as of October 2023. The Twitch streamer was born on 1 December 2001. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

She rose to fame as a Twitch streamer. When she started, she mostly played Valorant and quickly became one of the most famous streamers of the game. With the help of her then-boyfriend TenZ, she diversified her gaming portfolio to include Genshin Impact, Overwatch 2, and more.

Alicia has a YouTube channel and a vibrant presence with a substantial following across other social media platforms. The social media sensation also makes money from her YouTube channel, which has over 1.14 million subscribers, with most uploads getting over 100K views. Her fiancé often joins her in her YouTube videos.

What is Kyedae's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She makes a living from streaming video games on Twitch and is a member of 100 Thieves, an American e-sports company. She has also monetised her social media pages, where she boasts millions of followers. The streamer also makes money from brand deals.

Who is Kyedae's boyfriend?

Alicia is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo. TenZ is also a Canadian professional gamer. He was signed to Sentinels, an American e-sports organization, where he played video games competitively. Interestingly, Sentinels is a rival organization to 100 Thieves, which his girlfriend Kyedae is a part of.

After years of competitive gaming, TenZ quit to pursue full-time content creation. He has a robust social media following, which he uses to earn a living as a content creator. Although he doesn’t play competitive gaming professionally anymore, TenZ still plays games with his fiancée.

Kyedae and TenZ have been together since 2019 and celebrated their fourth anniversary on 16 August 2023. The couple announced their engagement on their third anniversary in 2022, revealing that they had already been engaged for eight months but kept it private. They live together in Los Angeles, California.

FAQs

What is Kyedae's real name? Her full name is Kyedae Alicia Shymko. What is Kyedae's age? She is 21 years old as of 2023. When is Kyedae's birthday? She was born on 1 December 2001. Who are Kyedae's parents? Her father is Derek Aymen Shymko, and her mother is Yuka Shymko. Where is Kyedae from? She was born in Whistler, Canada, and raised in Sendai, Japan. What is Kyedae's nationality? She is Canadian-Japanese. Where does Kyedae live? She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her fiancé. What is Kyedae's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Kyedae is a Canadian-Japanese professional gamer, Twitch streamer, social media personality and YouTuber. What is Kyedae’s age? She is 21 years old as of October 2023. Having been born in Canada and raised in Japan, Kyedae is multilingual and well-traveled. She is engaged to fellow Canadian gamer and social media personality TenZ.

