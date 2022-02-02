Megan Davison’s biography: who is Jordan Pickford’s wife?

Megan Davison is an English social media personality. She is also popularly known as the spouse of English football superstar Jordan Pickford. The celebrity enjoys a massive following on Instagram.

The social media celebrity poses for a solo picture. Photo: @megan_davison

Source: Instagram

Megan came into the limelight as Jordan Pickford’s girlfriend but later established herself as an Instagram celebrity model. Her numerous photos and videos have caught the attention of many people on the platform.

Profile summary

Full name : Megan Olivia Davison

: Megan Olivia Davison Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 March 1996

: 29 March 1996 Age : 25 years old (as of February 2022)

: 25 years old (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : England, United Kingdom

: England, United Kingdom Current residence : England

: England Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Jordan Pickford

: Jordan Pickford Children : 1

: 1 School : St. Robert of Newminster Catholic School

: St. Robert of Newminster Catholic School College : University of Sunderland

: University of Sunderland Profession : Social media personality

: Social media personality Net worth : $15 million

: $15 million Instagram: @megan_davison

Megan Davison’s bio

The social media senstation was born on 29 March 1996 in England, United Kingdom. She was raised alongside her sister Brooke Davison.

The social media celebrity attended St. Robert of Newminster Catholic School and later graduated from the University of Sunderland in 2017.

Jordan Pickford's wife enjoys a cocktail at a restaurant in Milan. Photo: @megan_davison

Source: Instagram

How old is Megan Davison?

Megan Davison’s age is 25 years as of February 2022. She marks her birthday on 29 March every year, and her birth sign is Aries.

What is Megan Davison’s nationality?

She is a Briton of white ethnicity.

What is Megan Davison’s job?

Megan is a known Instagram model also famous for being Jordan Pickford’s wife. She has over 92k followers on Instagram, where she regularly uploads pictures and videos of her family, vacation destinations, and football matters.

How much is Megan Davison’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the Instagram celebrity’s net worth is $15 million. However, this is not the official information about this issue.

Who is Megan Davison’s husband?

She is married to English professional soccer player Jordan Lee Pickford. Megan Davison and Jordan Pickford started dating when they were teenagers and ultimately tied the knot on 3 March 2020 at a wedding ceremony attended by only close relatives.

The couple welcomed their first-born child on 17 February 2019. Megan Davison’s baby, Arlo George, is 3 years old. Jordan Pickford’s family likes hanging out together, as seen in most of their social media pictures.

The Instagram celebrity poses for a photo alongside her husband at an event. Photo: @megan_davison

Source: Instagram

What happened to Megan Davison’s engagement ring?

Megan surprised her Instagram audience in January 2019 when she asked them for advice on removing her engagement ring after it stuck on her finger. She later revealed that it had to be cut off by a jeweller.

Controversy

Jordan Pickford’s wife caused an online uproar when she shared a post that seemed to sympathize with anti-vax protestors in the Freedom Rally on 18 December 2021. However, she deleted the post later but did not comment further on the issue.

Megan Davison is a social media personality known for posting her pictures on Instagram. She is also the wife of the England soccer star Jordan Pickford and a mother of one.

